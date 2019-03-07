DAWN.COM

Modi changed terms of Rafale deal, The Hindu reports

Jawed NaqviUpdated March 07, 2019

The Hindu says the deal signed by Indian PM Narendra Modi in 2016 for 36 fly-away Rafale fighter jets was more expensive than the estimated aligned cost of the 126 aircraft deal being negotiated by the previous Congress-led government. — AFP/File
NEW DELHI: The Hindu newspaper on Wednesday quoted official papers as showing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignored opposition from his defence and finance ministries to negotiate a costlier deal with France for Rafale warplanes than was agreed by the Manmohan Singh government. The planes are expected to begin arriving in September.

The government angrily told the Supreme Court that the official papers cited by The Hindu were stolen from the defence ministry, indicating a criminal case could be made against the newspaper, the Supreme Court was hearing a review petition on Wednesday on its earlier clean chit to the deal.

Attorney General KK Venugopal echoed the prime minister’s claim that the Rafale warplanes would have changed the outcome of the recent aerial showdown with Pakistan.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said the latest revelations on the deal were enough to charge Mr Modi with corruption.

“It is a criminal offence. We are objecting primarily because secret documents can’t be annexed with the petition. Review and perjury petitions must be dismissed,” Mr Venugopal said.

India needs Rafale jets to defend the country the government said at the open court hearing on petitions asking the Supreme Court to review its clean chit to the fighter jet deal with France.

“We need Rafale jets to defend our country from F-16 fighter planes that recently bombed us. Without Rafale how can we resist them?” the government’s lawyer argued.

“Rafale fighter jets are needed, although MIG-21 of the 1960s performed beautifully against the F-16,” he added, referring to the dogfight with Pakistan around the Line of Control.

India says Pakistan used F-16 planes to try to bomb Indian military installations across the LoC. The air duel took place a day after India sent its fighter planes to target alleged terror training camp in Balakot.

“Because of the urgency [the need for fighter jets], negotiations started for Rafale. The first batch is to be supplied in September and 52 pilots are to be sent to France for two-three months training. It is to protect the security of the country. But we are attacked,” said the Attorney General.

He said two squadrons of Rafale fighter jets were arriving in flyaway condition and added: “It is not for the court to intervene. Does Supreme Court know how many fighter planes we have?”

Justice KM Joseph replied: “Suppose great crime is committed, are you going to take shelter under national security?”

The government said documents linked to the Rafale deal had been stolen and petitioners were violating the Official Secrets Act by relying on classified documents.

Petitioners like lawyer Prashant Bhushan had drawn the court’s attention to an investigative report by The Hindu.

“These documents were stolen from the defence ministry either by former or present employees. These are secret documents and can’t be in the public domain,” Mr Venugopal said.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked what action the government had taken.

“We are investigating how these documents were stolen,” said the AG, accusing The Hindu newspaper of relying on these classified documents.

“It is a criminal offence. We are objecting primarily because secret documents can’t be annexed with the petition. Review and perjury petitions must be dismissed,” he said.

The Hindu reported that the Rafale deal became more expensive for India because of France’s refusal to provide bank guarantees.

The news scoop by N Ram, Chairman of The Hindu Publishing Group, says the deal signed by Mr Modi in 2016 for the aircraft and weapons packages for 36 fly- away Rafale fighter jets was more expensive by around INR 1,963 crore (246.11 million euros) than the estimated aligned cost of the 126 aircraft deal being negotiated by the previous Congress-led government.

The case will be next heard on March 14.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2019

Comments (16)

Gordon D. Walker
Mar 07, 2019 10:17am

Modi, Modi...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

SATT
Mar 07, 2019 10:22am

Modi got the plane for India.

Erum Aziz
Mar 07, 2019 10:26am

He is just a Nawaz Sharif of India, both Nawaz and Modi have many similarities and use same tactics, nawaz sharif was behind burning of LDA, CDA building and hide his sins and Modi in India did the same and burned down the Indian Airforce building to hide all evidence of jet deal.

Anoop
Mar 07, 2019 10:38am

@Erum Aziz, yes many similarities

Ahsan Gul
Mar 07, 2019 10:49am

A prejudiced little twit and son of a Tea vendor cannot do things in honesty. A xerox copy of convicted felon Nawaz Shrief. Shame on him for altering the contract without proper approval.

raj kumar
Mar 07, 2019 10:51am

Justice KM Joseph replied: “Suppose great crime is committed, are you going to take shelter under national security?” Even if the papers were stolen,file a seperate case for stealing,but this case must reach its logical conclusion.No 2 ways about the same.India is much bigger then a bjp or congress or any of its Neta.

Alba
Mar 07, 2019 11:00am

The government angrily told the Supreme Court that the official papers cited by The Hindu were stolen from the defense ministry, indicating a criminal case could be made against the newspaper _ They have not accused any individual as yet because they need more time to find a victim and make up a story.

Jjacky
Mar 07, 2019 11:51am

Thats why SC kicked out prashant bhushan. By the way The Hindu is mouthpiece of congress which everyone in India knows this fact. All Indians are giving badwords and using abusive language against congress and its stooges.

SHIRAZ
Mar 07, 2019 11:55am

IAF can buy as many jets as they wish to and as many types they wish to but what they cannot buy is what PAF doesn't have to buy.

DK PAMNANI
Mar 07, 2019 12:01pm

Hindu being the paper owned by Communists leader can defame PM. Communists have Zero seat in Indian Parliament.

Simba
Mar 07, 2019 12:06pm

Have trillions in reserve can buy anything with any price tag.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 07, 2019 12:11pm

Once a cheater, always a fraudster.

Uzair
Mar 07, 2019 12:14pm

@Erum Aziz, Guess he must have called Nawaz. I noted somewhere a few days back something like, "he should have have called Nawaz, since you don't hide a scandal like that, the office with records must catch fire".

AW
Mar 07, 2019 12:23pm

Modi is the most shameless PM which India has ever had. The man is bad news with no integrity and class. He is the Indian equivalent of the Sharifs in Pakistan in terms of lies and deceit thus that is why they got along fine as personal friends

PS
Mar 07, 2019 12:33pm

Pakistan was lucky to find Imran Khan whose tenacity brought down a regime of graft and corruption. Hope India finds its savior soon

Trust
Mar 07, 2019 12:37pm

Hindu newspapers is congress paper, so no big news. It’s not even known to Indian

