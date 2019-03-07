DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM approves first-ever national tariff policy

APPUpdated March 07, 2019

Email

The policy, approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is meant to ensure transparency and predictabilityand institutionalise the entire structure of the tariff regime. — PM Khan's Instagram/File
The policy, approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is meant to ensure transparency and predictabilityand institutionalise the entire structure of the tariff regime. — PM Khan's Instagram/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved, in principle, the first-ever National Tariff Policy (NTP) to ensure transparency and predictability and institutionalise the entire structure of the tariff regime.

The draft policy will now be presented before the federal cabinet for consideration, a Prime Minister Office statement said on Wednesday.

Highlighting the policy’s salient features, Commerce Secretary Younus Dagha said the policy had been drafted after detailed and comprehensive discussions with the stakeholders.

He said the major objectives of the policy were to improve competitiveness through access to raw materials, increase employment opportunities by attracting investment through transparent and predictable tariff regime and remove anomalies in the tariff structure, causing distortions.

The policy’s principles include tariff as a trade policy instrument, reducing exemptions and concessions, cascading tariff structures with the stage of processing of a product, strategic protection to domestic industry and competitive import substitution.

The new policy also envisages the establishment of a broad-based tariff policy centre in the commerce ministry to formulate proposals for improving tariff structure in pursuance of its objectives.

Mr Dagha said the prime minister appreciated the commerce ministry’s efforts in formulating a comprehensive tariff policy.

He said the policy would greatly restore confidence of the business community by providing for a transparent, predictable and institutionalised structure for tariff setting.

The commerce secretary said the prime minister observed that the economy, especially the trade and industrial development, suffered in the past due to unpredictability of tariff structure.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
A
Mar 07, 2019 09:23am

Seems coping Modi’s GST. But it’s not successful and opposition is having field time.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Women builders of Pakistan

Women builders of Pakistan

We can count a large number of Pakistani women who have distinguished themselves in different walks of life.

Editorial

FATF action plan
Updated March 07, 2019

FATF action plan

Finance secretary's warning should be taken seriously.
March 07, 2019

De-escalation time

WE can perhaps breathe a sigh of relief. After several days of heightened tension between Pakistan and India...
March 07, 2019

PSL in Karachi

THE Pakistan Super League fever that has gripped the nation since last month is now approaching its last leg of ...
March 06, 2019

Palestinian rights

THE American establishment has always been in thrall to Israel. However, the Trump administration has shed all...
Bigoted minister
Updated March 06, 2019

Bigoted minister

Video of Fayyaz Chohan has emerged on social media that shows him making vile, derogatory remarks against Hindus.
March 06, 2019

Rabies prevention

A QUICK look at the news in the past few days shows that there is a serious shortage of rabies vaccination in...