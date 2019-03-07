DAWN.COM

Chinese firms send relief goods to flood-hit people

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent

China would not leave the flood-affected people of Lasbela alone during this hard time, say firm officials. — AFP/File
China would not leave the flood-affected people of Lasbela alone during this hard time, say firm officials. — AFP/File

QUETTA: A Chinese company working on Saindak Copper- cum-Gold Project and the China Power Hubco Generation Company (CPHGC) have sent a huge consignment of relief goods to flood- affected people of Lasbela district of Balochistan.

The Deputy Director of Saindak Project, Masood Hassan, and Manager of the CHGC Mohammad Atif handed over relief goods to the government officials running a relief camp.

They said that China would not leave the flood-affected people of Lasbela alone during this hard time when they had suffered losses of human lives and properties.

Later, the relief goods’ consignment was sent to the affected area for distribution among the flood-hit people.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2019

Comments (0)

