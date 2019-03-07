DAWN.COM

Shane Watson 'very excited' to travel to Karachi for PSL's Pakistan leg

APMarch 07, 2019

“I am very excited as it has been 14 years since I was in Pakistan last,” says Shane Watson.
Shane Watson will play for his franchise in the Pakistan leg of the 2019 Pakistan Super League.

The Australian all-rounder has scored 332 runs in the country's premier domestic Twenty20 competition while representing Quetta Gladiators, which has already qualified for the playoffs after winning seven of its nine games.

Watson didn't come to Pakistan in the previous two editions of the PSL and only played in the league matches in the United Arab Emirates. Initially, Watson had agreed to play in the UAE in this year's tournament too but said he changed his mind.

“It has been a tough decision, more so from my family's point of view, and it all comes down to the support that my wife and my family has given me,” Watson said in a statement on Wednesday. “I am very excited as it has been 14 years since I was in Pakistan last.”

"I am sure that everyone will turn out in their droves to support, not just the Quetta Gladiators but also the PSL. It’s a great tournament and I can’t wait to get there," he said, and added in Urdu: “Pakistan, mein aa raha hoon!” (Pakistan, I'm coming!)

The Pakistan Cricket Board sees the PSL as a pathway to regain the confidence of foreign teams for the resumption of international cricket at home.

Karachi will host eight PSL matches because the PCB moved three matches from Lahore last Sunday after political and military tension between India and Pakistan.

As he arrived in Karachi for the upcoming matches on Wedneday, Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed urged the residents of the metropolis to come to the stadium and "support cricket".

