2 civilians injured in targeted firing by Indian troops in Bagshar sector: ISPR

The military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issued a situation update on Wednesday to notify that Indian troops had targeted civilians in firing undertaken in the Baghsar sector of the Line of Control (LoC).

As a result of the firing, two civilians — Azmat Bibi, 55 years old and a resident of Mera village, Baba Jan, 75, — were injured.

The ISPR said that aside from deliberately targeting civilians, India had continued with false claims alleging that the Pakistan Army had targeted civilians across the LoC in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

"Pakistan Army has many a times expressed its principle ethical stance of never targeting civilian population being a highly professional force, let alone already suppressed Kashmiri brethren across LoC in IOK," the statement read.

The military's media wing said that the "deliberate targeting of innocent civilians" in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by the Indian Army would "never go unnoticed" and added: "Pakistan Army will defend the citizens at all cost through effective and targeted response."

As per the ISPR, the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy continue to maintain a "state of vigilance and alertness" in the air and maritime domains.