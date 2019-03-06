DAWN.COM

JuD hospital, dispensaries in Rawalpindi sealed by district government

Tahir NaseerMarch 06, 2019

District government to continue operation against establishments run by proscribed outfits. — APP/File
Upon the directives of the federal government, the district government of Rawalpindi on Wednesday sealed several establishments run by the proscribed Jamaatud Dawa (JuD).

A seminary, hospital, and two dispensaries — located on the Chakrah and Adiala roads and run by the JuD — have been sealed, sources within the deputy commissioner's office told DawnNewsTV.

According to sources, the crackdown against proscribed military outfits, including the JuD, is being spearheaded by the district administration.

According to sources, a list of all establishments run by proscribed outfits has been created and the district government will take action against them. However, the source clarified that no arrests will be made during the crackdown.

Yesterday, seminaries run by the JuD in Chakwal — Madrassa Khalid Bin Waleed in the Talagang area and Madrassa Darus Salam on Chakwal’s Railway Road — along with their staff were placed under the administrative charge of the federal Auqaf department.

The Ministry of Interior also announced yesterday that 44 under-observation members of proscribed organisations, including Mufti Abdul Raoof and Hamad Azhar — the brother and son of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Masood Azhar, respectively — were taken in "preventive detention" for investigation.

The government had on Monday notified a 2019 order of the United Nations Security Council that would provide a legal basis for freezing or seizure of properties owned by individuals and organisations designated by the council as terrorists.

The order was issued to meet the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) regarding the implementation of designation of persons and entities under the UNSC resolutions. Pakistan, despite making some progress in overcoming the shortcomings in its counter-terrorism financing and anti-money laundering regimes, continues to remain under the cloud at the global illicit financing watchdog.

After failing to adequately convince the FATF, Pakistan is now required to complete actions it has to take by the May timeline. The next FATF plenary is due in June this year.

