Sumsam Bokhari takes oath, succeeds Fayyaz Chohan as Punjab information minister

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Sumsam Ali Bokhari on Wednesday was sworn in as Punjab's new information minister, a day after his predecessor Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was forced to resign from the position over his derogatory remarks directed against the Hindu community.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered the oath to Bokhari in a ceremony held at the Governor House in Lahore. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also attended the ceremony.

Bokhari, who joined PTI in 2015, was elected to the Punjab Assembly from PP-201 (Sahiwal-VI) constituency in last year's general elections.

Bokhari's succeeds Chohan, who was forced to relinquish his ministry on Tuesday amid intense criticism on social media and from his fellow party leaders over his derogatory remarks directed against the Hindu community.

The chief minister's spokesperson had initially told DawnNewsTV that Chohan had resigned, however, PTI later clarified that the firebrand leader was in fact "removed", adding that "bashing someone’s faith should not be a part of any narrative."