FIA’s ex-DG Tariq Khosa quits all-important task force
LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency’s former director general Tariq Khosa has resigned from the Task Force on Austerity and Restructuring of the Government (TFARG).
The resignation of Mr Khosa, who is the elder brother of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, is being seen as a protest against the federal government’s move to exclude the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) from the civil services examination.
The high-powered TFARG was constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in September 2018 and Mr Khosa was appointed as one of the 18 members of the task force. Headed by former governor and adviser to the prime minister on institutional reforms and austerity, the TFARG has been tasked with giving recommendations to the government as to how its expenses could be curtailed and what steps are required for restructuring of the government departments.
Mr Khosa confirmed to Dawn that he had resigned from the task force. “I resigned from Task Force on Restructuring of Government before my brother took oath as CJP; not on account of the matter about separate police service examination,” he said. However, he said, the separate police service examination was an unwise move that would demoralise the country’s top force.
“In my view, excluding police from the common civil service exam is a dangerous move toward bureaucratic elite capture,” he told Dawn. He said he had a great respect for Dr Ishrat Hussain (the task force head) and adviser to the prime minister Arbab Shahzad.
“However, in meetings of Task Force on Civil Service Reforms and Government Restructuring, I begged to differ about creating a separate service stream of police,” he said.
“Policing, unlike military, is not a force. It is a management and service delivery instrument. Unlike in India where the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) are inducted through one central examination, we are venturing into an area which will have impact on the federation,” Mr Khosa said.
He said the police would be marginalised to initially a provincial service and eventually a local government institution as is the case in the US. He suggested that the Pakistan police should remain part of the general administration group.
“The Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) should accept us as part of a policy delivery mechanism. We should be inducted through one common examination as is being done now,” he said. “I had to resign from Task Force on account of principles, otherwise I would have continued to oppose this move,” he said.
Answering a question, he said Dr Ishrat was reluctant to accept his resignation but he requested him that he should not be associated with any government initiative while his youngest brother was the CJP.
Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2019
Great man from a very respectable family. Government should listen to his views.
Khosa has a great reputation, however, his insistence on keeping PSP part of civil service system is a classic example as to how the civil service groups keep their territories. Police is supposed to serve people, however, they want to rule the people. I hope Dr. Ishrat is able to make some sweeping changes in the civil services which have failed miserably to do their basic job i.e. serve the people.
While Mr. Khosa 'fears' that as a result of the so called reforms, the police will 'eventually (become) a local government institution as is the case in the US', Pakistan needs a police that is there to help 'locals' fight the criminals instead of being a 'managerial elite'.
Excluding police from the mainstream fellow occupational groups shall only harm the prevailing coordination at federal and provincial level...
“In my view, excluding police from the common civil service exam is a dangerous move toward bureaucratic elite capture." In my view as well. Promotions would be strictly political. There is enough of that in the country as it is.
Mr. Tariq Khosa is absolutely right. Police Service should continue to be a part of the CSS process. There are no two opinions about that.
Shahzad Arbab being a former DMG officer is biased against the Police service. He is a wrong choice for the job he is tasked with. PTI should reconsider his appointment.
Completely disagree with this gentleman. Police should and must be a local function, just as in the US.
Police is a mixture of public admin and force. Therefore it's wise enough to conduct a separate exam for police which must include relevant professional subjects like in the case of military. We don't need English speaking police. Rather we need professional police officers. Inducted just after intermediate exam and they should go through 2 years professional and academic training. The corrupt elite just want to hold tight grip over the country. Current system is failed and the corrupt beneficiaries want to save the status quo at the cost of the country. This corrupt bureaucracy is the no.1 enemy and traitor of the country and police leads the gang of traitors. We don't need traitors. BTW What percentage of honest, skilled and just police officers thee current system has delivered? Thanks
The government should adopt the old ( prior ( before 1962 ) to the changes made by dictator Ayub Khan, in which the Foreign service, civil service, and police service candidates had to take the same examination.
But it is a wise move to form four main service groups and take separate examination for each of them. Just like ICS examination.
Reforms are adversely required. Institutions require professional ,smart mind and specialized people not English "BABUs". Same approach should opt for other institutions like FBR, Information, Railways,finance etc.
Police service must be seprated, i dont agree with Khosa Sahab. For the last seventy years PSP officers have ruined the police institution. If they are not producing results why there should not b a change. How long we will keep this system intact for the benefits of few. Only 0.4 officers of police are PSP but whole resources of police are utilised by them for their own benefit, resultantly PSP officers are Millioniors & billioniors and remaining police is in shambles. There is no any check on PSP officers.
Well, the police in the US is more effective than either Pakistani or India. So, they must be doing at least something right.