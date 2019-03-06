JuD, FIF seminaries, other assets confiscated

RAWALPINDI: At least two seminaries and property belonging to proscribed Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniyat (FIF) were taken over by the government in a fresh crackdown launched by the law enforcement agencies under the National Action Plan (NAP) on Tuesday.

Major actions were taken in Chakwal and Attock districts after the additional chief secretary of Punjab in a meeting with commissioners and divisional police heads via a video link directed the officials concerned to take over the property.

In a subsequent operation, the seminaries of Jamaatud Dawa situated in Chakwal — Madrassa Khalid Bin Waleed in the Talagang area and Madrassa Darus Salam on Chakwal’s Railway Road — along with their staff were placed at the disposal of Auqaf department.

Following the Punjab government directives, administrators were appointed at the seminaries to take over their control.

Crackdown in Chakwal, Attock districts

According to sources, three properties owned by the JuD and FIF were spotted in Attock district during a fresh survey conducted by a divisional intelligence committee on Feb 27. Subsequently, the management and operational control of the properties were taken over by the district administration of Attock. They were Madrassa and Masjid Musab Bin Umair in Peoples Colony, Attock. It was an under-construction structure spread over 13-kanal area and its monthly expenditures were Rs60,000. It was taken over by the chief executive officer of the Attock district education authority.

An ambulance of FIF with a monthly running expenditure of Rs48,000 was taken over by the district emergency office, Rescue 1122, Attock. Besides, Hasanabdal assistant commissioner confiscated a 17-marla plot of the organisation on Ahmed Din Khan Road and a Passo car bearing a registration plate of Islamabad with monthly expenditure of Rs18,000.

A senior police official of Rawalpindi division told Dawn that the government had not given any specific directive regarding the crackdown as actions were also being carried out by other security agencies under NAP.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2019