Treasury, opposition in NA disagree over Vawda’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition were on Tuesday unable to reach a consensus in the National Assembly over Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda describing Prime Minister Imran Khan as the “biggest personality” on earth. The house was adjourned till Wednesday evening without any proceedings having taken place.

According to the schedule, the lower house of parliament was to meet at 4pm but proceedings started at 7:27pm and NA Speaker Asad Qaisar adjourned the house after just three minutes.

Members from the treasury and opposition benches started arriving at the house after 4pm and remained there for over three hours. During that time span, members from the treasury benches made intense efforts to convince the opposition — particularly those belonging to religious parties — to withdraw a draft resolution which they [religious parties’ leaders] wanted to table on Monday seeking the resignation of Mr Vawda.

As members of the treasury and opposition benches were unable to reach a consensus, the speaker tactfully adjourned the house soon after its commencement. Mr Vawda did not attend the proceedings, despite having been asked by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Monday that he must appear to clarify his position.

The opposition has been demanding Mr Vawda’s resignation for what it has called “blasphemy”.

Of the opposition, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari refused to sign the resolution.

Meanwhile, minority members of both the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz staged a protest demonstration outside the speaker’s chamber at the parliament house against what they termed “derogatory” comments passed by Punjab information minister Fayyaz Chohan against the Hindu community. Mr Chohan stepped down hours later.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2019