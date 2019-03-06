Search for missing climbers continues

GILGIT: Two foreign and two local mountaineers launched foot search operation to find the missing climbers at Nanga Parbat.

The drones couldn’t find any clue to the missing climbers.

However, a rescue team consisting of Spanish mountaineers Alix Txikon and Felix Criado and Pakistani climbers Ali Sadpara and Rehmatullah Baig initiated foot rescue operation for missing climbers Daniele Nardi and Tom Ballard.

The two climbers went missing at Nanga Parbat on February 24.

The rescue team left the base camp early for camp-2. Ali Sadpara told this scribe Dawn that they climbed up to camp-3 despite risk of fresh avalanches.

“However avalanches stopped us for further movement. We also flew drone to find the missing climbers but got nothing,” he added.

Mr Sadpara said that it was their last attempt.

Spanish climber Alex Txikon and his colleagues including a doctor were dropped by Army Aviation helicopter on Nanga Parbat on Monday to initiate drone and foot search.

Ali Sadpara is already at the peak to trace the missing climbers while Rehmatullah Baig also joined the team to guide it.

Alpine Club of Pakistan said that all routes on Diamir side of Nanga Parbat became unstable and were prone to avalanches due to fresh snowfall during the last few days.

Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters also conducted reconnaissance flights.

Veteran Italian climber Simone Moro, who climbed first Nanga Parbat in winter with Ali Sadpara in 2016, said that the route up to Nanga Parbat, taken by a missing climber, was suicidal because of avalanches and tumbling big chunks of ice.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2019