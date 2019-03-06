Remand of Maulana Sami’s secretary extended

RAWALPINDI: A court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of Maulana Samiul Haq’s secretary for two more days as police wanted to interrogate him to ascertain the circumstances in which the JUI-S leader was murdered in November last year.

Syed Ahmed Shah was arrested by the police on Feb 28 on murder charges and produced in the court late last week.

The court granted four days’ physical remand of the suspect during which the investigators could not make any significant progress in the case.

When contacted, Regional Police Officer Ahmed Ishaq Jehangir told Dawn that Mr Shah was arrested after he failed a polygraph test and gave inconsistent statements.

The suspect in his earlier statement had said he locked the main gate of Maulana Sami’s house from outside before he went to a filtration plant. Later, he said he didn’t lock the gate while going out, said a police official close to the investigation.

