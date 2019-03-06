Case of missing Chinese engineer closed

RAWALPINDI: The police have closed a case related to the mysterious disappearance of a Chinese engineer working on a tunnel linked to a river at Karot power project in Kahuta on Dec 20, 2017.

Police interviewed several people, reviewed multiple leads and searched around rivers and in mountains since Pingzhi Liu went missing.

But over 14 months later the case remained unsolved and was finally closed.

Sardar Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhatti, the station house officer of Kahuta, told Dawn that the case had been closed and a final report on the investigation sent to the Chinese authorities in Islamabad.

“Yes, the Chinese embassy had sought a report on the case of Mr Pingzhi which was sent to them,” the SHO said. He said the police had made all-out efforts on its part to trace the missing person.

Soon after Mr Pingzhi went missing, the Special Protection Unit (SPU), police and other security officials launched a search, interviewed his fellows and labourers working at the project site. They also alerted immigration authorities at the Islamabad International Airport.

But according to immigration record, no such person travelled out of the country since Dec 20, 2017. The police suspected that the Chinese engineer might have gone to his home country using a land route.

Following the disappearance of Mr Pingzhi from the project site, the Punjab home department had directed the SPU, a specialised police unit established for the protection of foreigners, and the district administration to review the security of foreigners working on the project.

In addition to the army, more than 450 personnel of the SPU and 35 police personnel have been deployed at the site.

When contacted, Regional Police Officer Ahmed Ishaq Jehangir told Dawn that he had sought details of all heinous cases along with their present status and investigation reports.

“After reviewing the cases which also include the kidnapping case of the Chinese engineer, I would be able to give the details,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2019