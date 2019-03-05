DAWN.COM

Indian firing targeted at civilian population across LoC leaves one injured: ISPR

Dawn.comMarch 05, 2019

An Indian army soldier takes up a position. — AFP/File
An Indian army soldier takes up a position. — AFP/File

The military's media wing on Tuesday provided an update on tensions at the Line of Control (LoC), saying that other than Indian Army firing in which a civilian was injured, the situation has remained "relatively calm" in the last 24 hours.

"Indian Army fired in [the] Hot Spring Sector, deliberately targeting civilian population. Resultantly, a citizen Sharafat s/o Abdul Qayyum, age 26 years, [a] resident of village Dara Sher Khan, got injured," said the statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistan Army troops "effectively responded" by targeting Indian military posts where the firing originated from, it added.

Also read: Indian firing victims along LoC to be compensated: minister

On Monday, a statement issued by the ISPR had described accounts of Indian firing having been initiated in the Neza Pir, Pandu, Khanjar Munawar, Battal and Baghsar sectors and stated that intermittent firing was continuing along the LoC.

The army today also confirmed that on the maritime front, Pakistani Navy "continues its effective vigilance and alertness".

The statement lent credence to Monday night's naval operation which resulted in the thwarting of an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter Pakistani waters.

"PN (Pakistan Navy) detected an Indian Navy Submarine south of Pakistani coast. Pakistan Navy’s alert and vigilant presence displayed the capability to deter and safeguard the seafront against any misadventure," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Air Force, which shot down two Indian aircraft for violating Pakistani airspace last week, has also continued its "vigilance and state of readiness", it added.

