PM Khan welcomes CJP Khosa's statement on punishing those who give false testimony

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa's statement from a day earlier in which the top judge warned those giving false testimonies, saying the court was "starting a journey towards the truth".

"I welcome [the] CJ's statement on punishing those who give false testimony," said Prime Minister Khan via a tweet. "'Journey towards truth' is a journey towards Naya Pakistan."

"Nations become great because they have a higher value system. Muslim civilisation's foundation was State of Medina with truthfulness as the core value," the premier added.

CJP Khosa on Monday had said that the court is starting a "journey towards the truth", which will entail strict action against those found to be guilty of having given false testimony in court cases.

The statement was made as the chief justice dismissed a murder case after it was found out that it was based on a false testimony given by a police officer.

"All those who have given testimonies, beware. We are starting a journey towards the truth from today — March 4," the chief justice said.

"If any part of any testimony is found to be false, the whole of it [the testimony] will be disregarded," the chief justice warned. "People who lie in testimonies have ruined the [judicial] system."