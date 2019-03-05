DAWN.COM

Punjab minister Chohan under fire from all sides over derogatory remarks against Hindus

Dawn.comUpdated March 05, 2019

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan. — DawnNewsTV/File
Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has come under intense criticism from senior members of his party's government and social media users over his recent derogatory remarks directed against the Hindu community.

The minister, known for his tub-thumping manner of speech, was addressing an event in Lahore on February 24 when responding to India's rhetoric in the aftermath of the Pulwama bombing, he conflated Indians with Hindus and used disparaging words for the religious community.

As a video clip of the derisive remarks went viral on Monday, Twitterati on Tuesday using the hashtag '#SackFayazChohan' asked the government to take action against Chohan and remove him from his post.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque in a tweet said that PTI would not "tolerate this nonsense", adding that action would be taken against the minister after consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

"PTI govt will not tolerate this nonsense from a senior member of the govt or from anyone," he wrote.

Editorial: Anti-culture minister

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari was unequivocal in her condemnation of her fellow PTI member's remarks.

"No one has the right to attack anyone else's religion. Our Hindu citizens have given sacrifices for their country," she wrote, reiterating Prime Minister Imran Khan's message of tolerance and respect. "We cannot condone any form of bigotry or spread of religious hatred."

Finance Minister Asad Umar reminded Chohan that the flag of Pakistan was not entirely green and that it is "not complete without the white which represents the minorities".

"Hindus of Pakistan are as much a part of the fabric of the nation as I am."

Pakistani human rights activist Kapil Dev, too, reminded the Punjab minister that were millions of Hindus living in Pakistan and even Chohan's own party had Hindu lawmakers.

"Pakistan proudly owns the white in the flag as much as the green, values contributions of the Hindu community and honours them as our own," wrote Dr Mohammad Faisal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday.

This is not the first time that Chohan attracted bad press; last year in August, people from all walks of life chided the minister for his below-the-belt remarks against film and theatre actors.

The same day, the minister — known for using hard language and calling names of his opponents on TV talk shows — attracted criticism for using abusive language against the team of a private TV channel for running the clips of his old statement against railways minister Sheikh Rashid. While removing mikes, Chohan uttered four letter words against the media team. This was captured on a mobile phone and its footage went viral causing embarrassment to the PTI’s newly installed government in the centre and Punjab.

Then in October, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur had condemned the controversial remarks made by Chohan, assuring that the PTI would take action in this regard.

Chohan, while talking to reporters in Lahore, had repeatedly used the word “Kashmiri” with the names of Sharif family members, reportedly in a scornful way, which stirred up widespread outrage among the Kashmiri people.

The video clip of the said press talk went viral on social networking sites, mostly with tempestuous comments against the minister for making the “racial slur”.

Subsequently, Chohan said he was sorry if his statement had hurt the sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

Omar
Mar 05, 2019 12:37am

This guy should be sacked immediately. He showed his reality and thought that people would line up behind his bigotry . Now , upon seeing condemnation, he issued apology . Shame on him and people like him . I am a PTI supporter but this guy is a national embarrassment.

Changez Khan
Mar 05, 2019 12:43am

Put him behind bars.

Jaanbaz
Mar 05, 2019 12:43am

He should have at least think of his surname for once.

JK
Mar 05, 2019 12:47am

He needs to step down. Ashamed as a Pakistani to have him represent us anywhere!

Hamed Quraishi
Mar 05, 2019 12:47am

He must step down without question. Disgusting chap.

JustWasif
Mar 05, 2019 12:51am

What a hell...

Salman
Mar 05, 2019 12:51am

Finally he put his foot in his mouth. This person should be kicked out from PTI immediately.

Nadeem
Mar 05, 2019 12:54am

Need his resignation or get fired by PTI

helpless
Mar 05, 2019 01:01am

Please PTI, dismiss this big mouth. Whenever he opens his mouth he lands Pakistan and PTI in trouble.

Ghaznavi
Mar 05, 2019 01:01am

Quite right we can’t have bigotry in Pakistan chohan must be fired and made to apologise.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Mar 05, 2019 01:03am

Very well said by Asad Umar and Shireen Mazari. Bigotry & intolrance is what has brought ha or upob this country and it should not be tolerated at all and has to be fought tooth & nail as the founding father had envisioned for this country to be a home for all religions with no fear, preference or prejudice. The Naya Pakistan has to be reflective of the magnamiry that has just been so vociferously demonstrated by the premier by liberating the enemy pilot who had invaded this beautiful country. Long Live Pakistan- a bastion of freedom, tolerance, love and peace for all

Faisal
Mar 05, 2019 01:07am

He should be fire

Sabir Pakistani
Mar 05, 2019 01:13am

Imran Khan should fire him from his post immediately.

Salman Tariq
Mar 05, 2019 01:14am

I find this guy impossible to tolerate. An utterly disgraceful loudmouth. Needs to be fired immediately.

Jawwad
Mar 05, 2019 01:15am

Mr. Chohan. We are not India. Our country was formed to sage guard rights of the minority of India. We should be taking greater care of all minorities just as we expect.

JagoPakistan
Mar 05, 2019 01:16am

This guys has a big mouth. He is a wrong person for this job. Send him home.

Omer
Mar 05, 2019 01:18am

He should not have been a minister!! He is unfit for the job and was a bad choice to start with!!

Lose Cannon
Mar 05, 2019 01:18am

This guy is a loose cannon. He must be held accountable.

HashBrown®
Mar 05, 2019 01:19am

Surely his time is up now. This is Pakistan, not Hindustan - we will not tolerate our minorities being treated the way they're treated across the border. Some of Pakistan's greatest national heroes have been from non-Muslim backgrounds, including a few of Quaid-e-Azam's closest companions. There is no room in Pakistan for Chohan's backwardness.

Dawn admirer
Mar 05, 2019 01:32am

These kind of people who spread hate messages against the minorities are on both sides of the border... minorities are part of our country and should enjoy equal rights...good to see sane voices from the majority condemning these speeches and people..live and let live are the true words of humanity..

shoaib
Mar 05, 2019 01:33am

These are aweful comments. Mr Chohan need to get mature otherwise must resign.

ZahidUSA
Mar 05, 2019 01:40am

Please fire him. We do not need leaders who spread haterd against people of other faiths.

Lone star
Mar 05, 2019 01:48am

The real face

Taj
Mar 05, 2019 01:48am

If you don't have anything nice to say .. please keep your mouth shut.

shahid
Mar 05, 2019 01:51am

Mr. kapil Dev wrote that they are 4 million hindus in Pakistan but I as a Pakistani Muslim assure him that even if there was only one hindu in Pakistan, even then I would demand that the minister Chauhan should be fired. Dear kapil, every society has black sheep and Chauhan is one of them in ours. We are proud of our hindu Pakistanis.

Tim Acosta- USA
Mar 05, 2019 01:52am

This is so sad and shameful....... There shouldn't be any room for religious discrimination in any civilized country or society. I hope PTI government will take severe action against his Minister and Mr. Chohan will be removed from his Ministry and he will no longer be "Punjab Information and Culture Minister". Imran Khan, please set an example so that others learn too. Thank you.

AHMED
Mar 05, 2019 01:53am

The worst, he is the information minister of the largest province!!

Life
Mar 05, 2019 01:53am

I am sure PTI likes to play on front foot with the opposition. My suggestion is to keep Chawhan and Chawdhry as official spokesperson against opposition parties while appoint two sensible, learned and decent spokesperson for government matters.

Nadeem
Mar 05, 2019 02:03am

Fire him.imediately

Zak
Mar 05, 2019 02:05am

Nothing compared to language used by Modi ministers.

L.Ahmad
Mar 05, 2019 02:05am

Show utmost respect for other religions. Avoid injuring feelings of others who may be of different faith but nevertheless they are human beings just like you and me.

Truth
Mar 05, 2019 02:10am

No wonder all minorities are finsihed in Pakistan

Bongo
Mar 05, 2019 02:10am

He has stooped to the level of Indian officials.

N_Saq
Mar 05, 2019 02:19am

Wrong choice of words, I think he meant to say Indians and not Hindus.

Anyway, it is still not right because all Indians are not bad people in fact majority of Indians are good hard working individuals. Majority of Indians are poor and middle class, who work hard to put food on the table for their families. There is no need to malign a nation for a few bad apples. I know Modi/BJP is playing politics with the emotions of the people but people of India are not stupid but rather very smart. This war mongering and fear tactics will not work this time. To defeat this Pak needs to keep the atmosphere positive and say positive things about India plus reach out to the majority of Indians, who want to live in peace.

Pak does not need to go down to the same level as BJP/Modi because that will be a win win scenario for them.

SS
Mar 05, 2019 02:20am

His last name suggests his fore fathers were "Chauhans", who were Hindus. Prithviraj Chauhan was one of them, who wasn't very good at killing invaders.

Khurrum Ahmed
Mar 05, 2019 02:21am

His nuisance value is more than his worth.

jaredlee007
Mar 05, 2019 02:24am

See this is what happens when people talk too much. He could have just maintained silence. Hope he learnt a lesson for lifetime.

Disco Ranjha
Mar 05, 2019 02:25am

Our differences are with Indian policies, not with there people, not with Hinduism or any of their other religions.

mountain boy
Mar 05, 2019 02:33am

The soon, the best, Chohan goes away. What a poison he spits!

Vikram Sood
Mar 05, 2019 02:43am

Imran Khan is being badly turned down by such ministers.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 05, 2019 02:44am

Silly and unjust remarks made by a politically immuture minister, who should be cautioned making such statements in the future. I say to minister Chohan - grow up and act like a mature person. (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Qasim
Mar 05, 2019 02:48am

@Life, yes keep him for the opposition after all, him and the opposition have the same level. Appoint someone responsible to deal with mature matters

Salman
Mar 05, 2019 02:52am

Shame of you Mr chohan as a Muslim its part of your faith to respect all religions, you have disgraced all Pakistanis.

well meaning
Mar 05, 2019 02:53am

his name is chohan his remarks go against all his ancestors too .

No Ash
Mar 05, 2019 02:55am

He is a war horse and hence not suitable during peace time.

Jack Zasheen
Mar 05, 2019 03:16am

Its laughable ... coming from Mr. Chohan. He should get a DNA test to explore his roots and routes.

HBJ
Mar 05, 2019 03:17am

I am surprised that he has such a pathological hatred towards Hindus particularly because his own surname clearly indicates that he himself has definite Hindu ancestry. I could understand such anti-Hindu vitriol from someone with Arab/Turk/Persian origin, but could not expect the same from a descendant of Chauhan Rajputs.

Taimur
Mar 05, 2019 03:23am

Why IK has such people in his team?

Must learn
Mar 05, 2019 03:34am

He must apologize. Our constitution forbids hate speeches.

Raj
Mar 05, 2019 03:38am

Funny his last name is Chauhan showing Hindu heritage

Lea
Mar 05, 2019 03:50am

Horrendous, this man should be sacked and an example should be made out of this. These ministers should undergo educational programs before they hold a mike in their hands. The actresses he insulted, at least do their homework before coming on stage.

Dr.Flukeria, USA
Mar 05, 2019 04:04am

So glad we live in Hindustan!

Anti-Corruption
Mar 05, 2019 04:07am

@Zak, please don't compare him to Modi's ministers. If he stoops low as they do, then what's the difference?

Ex
Mar 05, 2019 04:07am

That's the REAL Pakistan for you,the only difference is he said it and others don't.

Lahori kid
Mar 05, 2019 04:09am

For being the information minister of our largest province, he sure has no idea how to forward information to the public, and that's being polite on my part. Do we really need people like this guy representing us ? We should never refer to them as Hindus, we should refer to them as Pakistani, how often do we hear someone say Muslim Pakistanis?

Morning star
Mar 05, 2019 04:26am

He should be fired from his post

Gordon D. Walker
Mar 05, 2019 04:30am

Shameful conduct from such a high ranking official... No excuses!

Canada

Parkash
Mar 05, 2019 04:48am

If he has any self respect, he should resign immediately after apologizing to the whole nation.

The Morning Star
Mar 05, 2019 05:07am

community service for one month in a Hindu Temple.

LS
Mar 05, 2019 05:07am

Do quomi nazariya on full display

justice
Mar 05, 2019 05:08am

This minister should be fired without further delay . I am a muslim and ashamed of such remarks .

dilip agrawal
Mar 05, 2019 05:09am

I am surprised to read these remarks in suport of pakistani hindus we know that in pakistan hindus are alwsys insulted.perhaps enviourment has changed with coming of imran.khan.

AB
Mar 05, 2019 05:17am

Chauhan should apologize first and should then pack his gear and go home. Zero tolerance required. PTI leader Dr Ramesh Kumar was strongly putting up Pakistan's case to Modi just a few days ago.

Amir
Mar 05, 2019 05:18am

Sack him!

Aamir
Mar 05, 2019 05:18am

People like Mr. Chuhan, Fawad, Murad, and Sheikh Rasheed are damaging the image of the government!

Pure ind
Mar 05, 2019 05:20am

Thanks for Partion. We as Indians thank jinnah.

Alba
Mar 05, 2019 05:23am

When your heart is on fire and in flames don't let the smoke out of your mouth.

Raj - USA
Mar 05, 2019 05:27am

Asad Umar did not condemn Fayyazul Hassan Chohan. He evaded it and spoke about white part of flag and Jinnah. He did not condemn it because he appreciates what Fayyazul Chohan said. Imran Khan will do the same and claim hindus, sikhs and christians are as much part of Pakistan as muslims. If Imran Khan really thinks so, he would fire Fayyazul Hassan Chohan from his post and also strip off his PTI membership. Will Imran Khan who said that he will teach Modi on how to treat minorities do so? He has not said a word till now.

Hemant
Mar 05, 2019 05:33am

Based on his last name, I can say he must be ashamed of his grand and great grand parents!

It’s OK if you do not like and agree with someones religious thoughts. But mind your own business rather than blaming others, just help your fellow country men who are making life of all neighbours horrible!!

ismailnustain20
Mar 05, 2019 05:34am

Proud that entire nation is united for hindus of Pakistan. We see such jokers everyday in Indian media and infact people in India encourage such incidents

Ameen
Mar 05, 2019 05:34am

Why was he even made the information minister? I think that's the real question

s.r.reddy
Mar 05, 2019 05:36am

@Zak, as usual an arrogant comment from Mr. Zak

Srehman
Mar 05, 2019 05:39am

He should be sacked immediately!

Haroon
Mar 05, 2019 05:41am

I have never quite understood the appointment of this guy and fawad chaudhry. While it is conceivable that you need firebrand people to compete with the likes of Rana sanaullah and so on, but spokespeople should also have some intellectual capacity.

Saz
Mar 05, 2019 05:45am

@dilip agrawal, they are not insulted. False propaganda

Sami
Mar 05, 2019 05:45am

I am of Muslim Pakistani origins, and I find the remarks and sentiments against our Hindu brothers and sisters reprehensible and shameful. They are just as Pakistani as anyone else. As well, they are extremely offensive to the Hindus around the world and in India. I believe Mr. Chohan you are conflating Indian politics with Hinduism—one of the great religions of the world. There is a difference!

B
Mar 05, 2019 05:55am

@The Morning Star, ...excellent idea..

Zahid
Mar 05, 2019 06:07am

This is what pti stands for. Say your mind and then take a u turn

Rauflala
Mar 05, 2019 06:22am

Reality coming out but slowly.

Alam Zaib
Mar 05, 2019 06:24am

Please fire him at any cost .. this is not the first he has come under fire or criticism for his derogatory remarks .

Danish
Mar 05, 2019 06:24am

Sack choan from minister ship. He is opportinist in Pti before he was JUI 'F member lota member in Pti always creating problems to embrace IK gov. He is working on special agenda to create problems for gov.

Javed
Mar 05, 2019 06:27am

@Zak, that is not the point here. Einstein.

Javed
Mar 05, 2019 06:29am

@ismailnustain20, that is not the point.

Abbas
Mar 05, 2019 06:30am

Resign ASAP !!!!!!!

Javed
Mar 05, 2019 06:30am

@jaredlee007, I don’t think he is capable of what you say.

Bipin
Mar 05, 2019 06:33am

Nothing new or strange.

USman
Mar 05, 2019 06:35am

Doesn't it constitute blasphemy?

Farooq
Mar 05, 2019 06:42am

He should be sent to primary school for re education

Zain Ansari
Mar 05, 2019 07:14am

This is the guy who idolizes Hitler! What else should we expect from him?

Imtiaz Syed New York
Mar 05, 2019 07:21am

Mazari should notify her bosses for inappropriate remarks of her PTI' brass instead of condemnation.

joe
Mar 05, 2019 07:28am

Fired mr Chohan Pakistani Hindus are Pakistani citizens, Pakistan is a country of people Not Religion citizens of Pakistan included Hindus, Muslims, christians, jews, Budhist, Athiest etc etc

joe
Mar 05, 2019 07:29am

He is ILLITERATE Low life cheap street Thug Imran Khan please get rid of him before he smear your reputation Fired Chohan

Mike G Armitage
Mar 05, 2019 07:39am

This guy don't deserve to be in power and in public office

Reality Bites
Mar 05, 2019 07:47am

Mr. Chohan needs to be fired due to his out of step mindset as a PTI minister not just faux pas.

AXH
Mar 05, 2019 08:03am

Please do not give him a benefit of the doubt by comparing his comments with Modi's or his right-wing zealots. He should be fired for what he said about the citizens of Pakistan, period.

Sunnyboy
Mar 05, 2019 08:06am

He should fired right now

HAS
Mar 05, 2019 08:07am

Why do we have such illiterate, ignorant and obnoxious people representing the PTI govt. Was a wrong choice anyway. IK please clean your party of such characters.

Masoud
Mar 05, 2019 08:18am

It is against the principle of Islam to criticize someone religon. It is understood that the minister got carried away by the current wave of Indian agression nevertheless we have to avoid hurting feelings of others.

Haroon cma
Mar 05, 2019 08:26am

How many chances should a senior minister be given before being fired?

Ajmal Solangi
Mar 05, 2019 08:30am

Chohan must be fired. No relaxation to be given to this man...

Siva D
Mar 05, 2019 08:34am

Hats off to how united the condemnation is against the loose talk of this minister.

Raj
Mar 05, 2019 08:50am

Is this the naya pakistan?

Asif
Mar 05, 2019 08:51am

PM, and CM (Punjab), kindly replace with a person relevant to the job.

Raj
Mar 05, 2019 08:52am

Though the minister's action of targetting hindus with derisive marks is condemnable, i see the reactions of the parties and ordinary pakistanis in this forum which does not endorse such hatred. This is good and appreciated.

India bihari
Mar 05, 2019 08:57am

Well decision to take action on this guy...

