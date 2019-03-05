Punjab minister Chohan under fire from all sides over derogatory remarks against Hindus

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has come under intense criticism from senior members of his party's government and social media users over his recent derogatory remarks directed against the Hindu community.

The minister, known for his tub-thumping manner of speech, was addressing an event in Lahore on February 24 when responding to India's rhetoric in the aftermath of the Pulwama bombing, he conflated Indians with Hindus and used disparaging words for the religious community.

As a video clip of the derisive remarks went viral on Monday, Twitterati on Tuesday using the hashtag '#SackFayazChohan' asked the government to take action against Chohan and remove him from his post.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque in a tweet said that PTI would not "tolerate this nonsense", adding that action would be taken against the minister after consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

"PTI govt will not tolerate this nonsense from a senior member of the govt or from anyone," he wrote.

Editorial: Anti-culture minister

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari was unequivocal in her condemnation of her fellow PTI member's remarks.

"No one has the right to attack anyone else's religion. Our Hindu citizens have given sacrifices for their country," she wrote, reiterating Prime Minister Imran Khan's message of tolerance and respect. "We cannot condone any form of bigotry or spread of religious hatred."

Finance Minister Asad Umar reminded Chohan that the flag of Pakistan was not entirely green and that it is "not complete without the white which represents the minorities".

"Hindus of Pakistan are as much a part of the fabric of the nation as I am."

Pakistani human rights activist Kapil Dev, too, reminded the Punjab minister that were millions of Hindus living in Pakistan and even Chohan's own party had Hindu lawmakers.

"Pakistan proudly owns the white in the flag as much as the green, values contributions of the Hindu community and honours them as our own," wrote Dr Mohammad Faisal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday.

This is not the first time that Chohan attracted bad press; last year in August, people from all walks of life chided the minister for his below-the-belt remarks against film and theatre actors.

The same day, the minister — known for using hard language and calling names of his opponents on TV talk shows — attracted criticism for using abusive language against the team of a private TV channel for running the clips of his old statement against railways minister Sheikh Rashid. While removing mikes, Chohan uttered four letter words against the media team. This was captured on a mobile phone and its footage went viral causing embarrassment to the PTI’s newly installed government in the centre and Punjab.

Then in October, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur had condemned the controversial remarks made by Chohan, assuring that the PTI would take action in this regard.

Chohan, while talking to reporters in Lahore, had repeatedly used the word “Kashmiri” with the names of Sharif family members, reportedly in a scornful way, which stirred up widespread outrage among the Kashmiri people.

The video clip of the said press talk went viral on social networking sites, mostly with tempestuous comments against the minister for making the “racial slur”.

Subsequently, Chohan said he was sorry if his statement had hurt the sentiments of the Kashmiri people.