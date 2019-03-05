DAWN.COM

Punjab InfoMin Chohan under fire from all sides over derogatory remarks against Hindus

Dawn.comUpdated March 05, 2019

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan. — DawnNewsTV/File
Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has come under intense criticism from senior members of his party's government and social media users over his recent derogatory remarks directed against the Hindu community.

The minister, known for his tub-thumping manner of speech, was addressing an event in Lahore on February 24 when responding to India's rhetoric in the aftermath of the Pulwama bombing, he conflated Indians with Hindus and used disparaging words for the religious community.

As a video clip of the derisive remarks went viral on Monday, Twitteratis asked the government to take action Chohan while some even demanded his resignation.

Editorial: Anti-culture minister

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, who like Chohan belongs to the ruling PTI, was unequivocal in her condemnation of Chohan's remarks.

"No one has the right to attack anyone else's religion. Our Hindu citizens have given sacrifices for their country," she wrote, reiterating Prime Minister Imran Khan's message of tolerance and respect. "We cannot condone any form of bigotry or spread of religious hatred."

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque in his tweet said Chohan's comments demand "strict action". He said action will be taken against the minister after consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

"PTI govt will not tolerate this nonsense from a senior member of the govt or from anyone," he wrote.

Finance Minister Asad Umar reminded Chohan that the flag of Pakistan was not entirely green and that it is "not complete without the white which represents the minorities".

"Hindus of Pakistan are as much a part of the fabric of the nation as I am."

Pakistani human rights activist Kapil Dev, too, reminded the Punjab minister that were millions of Hindus living in Pakistan and even Chohan's own party had Hindu lawmakers.

Columnist Mehr Tarar said Chohan should offer an "unconditional apology" to all members of the Hindu community and later be asked to resign from his post as the Punjab information minister.

"I expect and demand that as a Muslim Pakistani and a PTI supporter," she wrote.

Comments (46)

1000 characters
shoaib
Mar 05, 2019 01:33am

These are aweful comments. Mr Chohan need to get mature otherwise must resign.

Recommend 0
ZahidUSA
Mar 05, 2019 01:40am

Please fire him. We do not need leaders who spread haterd against people of other faiths.

Recommend 0
Lone star
Mar 05, 2019 01:48am

The real face

Recommend 0
Taj
Mar 05, 2019 01:48am

If you don't have anything nice to say .. please keep your mouth shut.

Recommend 0
AHMED
Mar 05, 2019 01:53am

The worst, he is the information minister of the largest province!!

Recommend 0
Life
Mar 05, 2019 01:53am

I am sure PTI likes to play on front foot with the opposition. My suggestion is to keep Chawhan and Chawdhry as official spokesperson against opposition parties while appoint two sensible, learned and decent spokesperson for government matters.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Mar 05, 2019 02:03am

Fire him.imediately

Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 05, 2019 02:05am

Nothing compared to language used by Modi ministers.

Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Mar 05, 2019 02:05am

Show utmost respect for other religions. Avoid injuring feelings of others who may be of different faith but nevertheless they are human beings just like you and me.

Recommend 0
Truth
Mar 05, 2019 02:10am

No wonder all minorities are finsihed in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Bongo
Mar 05, 2019 02:10am

He has stooped to the level of Indian officials.

Recommend 0
N_Saq
Mar 05, 2019 02:19am

Wrong choice of words, I think he meant to say Indians and not Hindus.

Anyway, it is still not right because all Indians are not bad people in fact majority of Indians are good hard working individuals. Majority of Indians are poor and middle class, who work hard to put food on the table for their families. There is no need to malign a nation for a few bad apples. I know Modi/BJP is playing politics with the emotions of the people but people of India are not stupid but rather very smart. This war mongering and fear tactics will not work this time. To defeat this Pak needs to keep the atmosphere positive and say positive things about India plus reach out to the majority of Indians, who want to live in peace.

Pak does not need to go down to the same level as BJP/Modi because that will be a win win scenario for them.

Recommend 0
SS
Mar 05, 2019 02:20am

His last name suggests his fore fathers were "Chauhans", who were Hindus. Prithviraj Chauhan was one of them, who wasn't very good at killing invaders.

Recommend 0
Khurrum Ahmed
Mar 05, 2019 02:21am

His nuisance value is more than his worth.

Recommend 0
jaredlee007
Mar 05, 2019 02:24am

See this is what happens when people talk too much. He could have just maintained silence. Hope he learnt a lesson for lifetime.

Recommend 0
Disco Ranjha
Mar 05, 2019 02:25am

Our differences are with Indian policies, not with there people, not with Hinduism or any of their other religions.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 05, 2019 02:44am

Silly and unjust remarks made by a politically immuture minister, who should be cautioned making such statements in the future. I say to minister Chohan - grow up and act like a mature person. (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
well meaning
Mar 05, 2019 02:53am

his name is chohan his remarks go against all his ancestors too .

Recommend 0
No Ash
Mar 05, 2019 02:55am

He is a war horse and hence not suitable during peace time.

Recommend 0
Jack Zasheen
Mar 05, 2019 03:16am

Its laughable ... coming from Mr. Chohan. He should get a DNA test to explore his roots and routes.

Recommend 0
HBJ
Mar 05, 2019 03:17am

I am surprised that he has such a pathological hatred towards Hindus particularly because his own surname clearly indicates that he himself has definite Hindu ancestry. I could understand such anti-Hindu vitriol from someone with Arab/Turk/Persian origin, but could not expect the same from a descendant of Chauhan Rajputs.

Recommend 0
Taimur
Mar 05, 2019 03:23am

Why IK has such people in his team?

Recommend 0
Raj
Mar 05, 2019 03:38am

Funny his last name is Chauhan showing Hindu heritage

Recommend 0
Dr.Flukeria, USA
Mar 05, 2019 04:04am

So glad we live in Hindustan!

Recommend 0
Ex
Mar 05, 2019 04:07am

That's the REAL Pakistan for you,the only difference is he said it and others don't.

Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Mar 05, 2019 04:09am

For being the information minister of our largest province, he sure has no idea how to forward information to the public, and that's being polite on my part. Do we really need people like this guy representing us ? We should never refer to them as Hindus, we should refer to them as Pakistani, how often do we hear someone say Muslim Pakistanis?

Recommend 0
The Morning Star
Mar 05, 2019 05:07am

community service for one month in a Hindu Temple.

Recommend 0
LS
Mar 05, 2019 05:07am

Do quomi nazariya on full display

Recommend 0
justice
Mar 05, 2019 05:08am

This minister should be fired without further delay . I am a muslim and ashamed of such remarks .

Recommend 0
dilip agrawal
Mar 05, 2019 05:09am

I am surprised to read these remarks in suport of pakistani hindus we know that in pakistan hindus are alwsys insulted.perhaps enviourment has changed with coming of imran.khan.

Recommend 0
AB
Mar 05, 2019 05:17am

Chauhan should apologize first and should then pack his gear and go home. Zero tolerance required. PTI leader Dr Ramesh Kumar was strongly putting up Pakistan's case to Modi just a few days ago.

Recommend 0
Amir
Mar 05, 2019 05:18am

Sack him!

Recommend 0
Aamir
Mar 05, 2019 05:18am

People like Mr. Chuhan, Fawad, Murad, and Sheikh Rasheed are damaging the image of the government!

Recommend 0
Pure ind
Mar 05, 2019 05:20am

Thanks for Partion. We as Indians thank jinnah.

Recommend 0
Alba
Mar 05, 2019 05:23am

When your heart is on fire and in flames don't let the smoke out of your mouth.

Recommend 0
Raj - USA
Mar 05, 2019 05:27am

Asad Umar did not condemn Fayyazul Hassan Chohan. He evaded it and spoke about white part of flag and Jinnah. He did not condemn it because he appreciates what Fayyazul Chohan said. Imran Khan will do the same and claim hindus, sikhs and christians are as much part of Pakistan as muslims. If Imran Khan really thinks so, he would fire Fayyazul Hassan Chohan from his post and also strip off his PTI membership. Will Imran Khan who said that he will teach Modi on how to treat minorities do so? He has not said a word till now.

Recommend 0
Hemant
Mar 05, 2019 05:33am

Based on his last name, I can say he must be ashamed of his grand and great grand parents!

It’s OK if you do not like and agree with someones religious thoughts. But mind your own business rather than blaming others, just help your fellow country men who are making life of all neighbours horrible!!

Recommend 0
ismailnustain20
Mar 05, 2019 05:34am

Proud that entire nation is united for hindus of Pakistan. We see such jokers everyday in Indian media and infact people in India encourage such incidents

Recommend 0
Ameen
Mar 05, 2019 05:34am

Why was he even made the information minister? I think that's the real question

Recommend 0
Zahid
Mar 05, 2019 06:07am

This is what pti stands for. Say your mind and then take a u turn

Recommend 0
Rauflala
Mar 05, 2019 06:22am

Reality coming out but slowly.

Recommend 0
Alam Zaib
Mar 05, 2019 06:24am

Please fire him at any cost .. this is not the first he has come under fire or criticism for his derogatory remarks .

Recommend 0
Danish
Mar 05, 2019 06:24am

Sack choan from minister ship. He is opportinist in Pti before he was JUI 'F member lota member in Pti always creating problems to embrace IK gov. He is working on special agenda to create problems for gov.

Recommend 0
Abbas
Mar 05, 2019 06:30am

Resign ASAP !!!!!!!

Recommend 0
Bipin
Mar 05, 2019 06:33am

Nothing new or strange.

Recommend 0
USman
Mar 05, 2019 06:35am

Doesn't it constitute blasphemy?

Recommend 0

