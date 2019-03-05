Punjab InfoMin Chohan under fire from all sides over derogatory remarks against Hindus

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has come under intense criticism from senior members of his party's government and social media users over his recent derogatory remarks directed against the Hindu community.

The minister, known for his tub-thumping manner of speech, was addressing an event in Lahore on February 24 when responding to India's rhetoric in the aftermath of the Pulwama bombing, he conflated Indians with Hindus and used disparaging words for the religious community.

As a video clip of the derisive remarks went viral on Monday, Twitteratis asked the government to take action Chohan while some even demanded his resignation.

Editorial: Anti-culture minister

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, who like Chohan belongs to the ruling PTI, was unequivocal in her condemnation of Chohan's remarks.

"No one has the right to attack anyone else's religion. Our Hindu citizens have given sacrifices for their country," she wrote, reiterating Prime Minister Imran Khan's message of tolerance and respect. "We cannot condone any form of bigotry or spread of religious hatred."

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque in his tweet said Chohan's comments demand "strict action". He said action will be taken against the minister after consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

"PTI govt will not tolerate this nonsense from a senior member of the govt or from anyone," he wrote.

Finance Minister Asad Umar reminded Chohan that the flag of Pakistan was not entirely green and that it is "not complete without the white which represents the minorities".

"Hindus of Pakistan are as much a part of the fabric of the nation as I am."

Pakistani human rights activist Kapil Dev, too, reminded the Punjab minister that were millions of Hindus living in Pakistan and even Chohan's own party had Hindu lawmakers.

Columnist Mehr Tarar said Chohan should offer an "unconditional apology" to all members of the Hindu community and later be asked to resign from his post as the Punjab information minister.

"I expect and demand that as a Muslim Pakistani and a PTI supporter," she wrote.