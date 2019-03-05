Govt now focusing on promotion of economic growth, PM Khan tells business leaders

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that after overcoming the "most difficult challenge" of stabilising the economy during the first six months of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government, the focus is now on the promotion of economic growth in the country.

In a meeting with a delegation of business community leaders and representatives, the premier said that with trade and investment being an important pillar of the government's foreign policy, there was a positive sentiment among the international community towards Pakistan's economy, which needed to be capitalised.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Haroon Sharif were also present at the meeting.

The prime minister said the government is also working on a comprehensive plan to encourage non-tax payers and informal sectors to join the documented economy. In this regard, he invited the business community to give their input and recommendations.

The delegation included: Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) President Shazia Syed, Pakistan Business Council Chairman Syed Yawar Ali, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Managing Director Richard Morin, PSX Chairman Suleman Mehdi, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Junaid Ismail Makda, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Almas Haider, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Daroo Khan Achakzai, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Khawaja Masood Akhtar and a representative of the Pakistan Bank Association.

The business community leaders expressed confidence in the policies of the government and the steps being taken to reduce the cost of doing business as well as improving the ease of doing business in the country.

The OICCI president also briefed the prime minister about plans to hold an international investment conference which would highlight Pakistan's economic potential in front of the global community.