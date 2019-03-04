DAWN.COM

Intermittment firing along LoC continues: ISPR

Dawn.comMarch 04, 2019

As per the military's media wing, the funeral prayers for soldier Naik Khuram, who was martyred while returning fire to Indian posts firing from across the LoC on Saturday, were offered in Dera Ghazi Khan today. — Photo courtesy ISPR
The military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issued a situation update Monday to notify that Indian troops had initiated firing in the Neza Pir, Pandu, Khanjar Munawar, Battal and Baghsar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and intermittent firing was continuing.

"Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian fire targeting Indian posts," the ISPR said, adding that there were no casualties on the Pakistan side in the past 24 hours.

"Pakistan armed forces continue state of alert and vigilance," the statement added.

As per the military's media wing, funeral prayers for Naik Khuram, who was martyred while returning fire to Indian posts firing from across the LoC on Saturday, were offered in Dera Ghazi Khan today.

Naik Khurran was laid to rest today with full military honours for "defending the motherland". On Sunday, Havaldar Abdur Rab, martyred in the same incident, was laid to rest.

Hav Abdur Rab and Naik Khuram were among two of four people who died in Indian firing across the LoC on Saturday, according to the ISPR.

The army's media wing had yesterday announced that there was relative calm along the LoC after a heavy cross-border firing on the nights of March 1 and 2. However, intermittent firing took place the previous night in the Neza Pir, Jandrot and Baghsar sectors.

