Clash of table toppers: Akmal's return to form helps Zalmi set 166-run target for Gladiators

Kamran Akmal's return to form helped Peshawar Zalmi set a 166-run target for Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League 2019 fixture in Abu Dhabi.

After the Gladiators won the toss and invited Zalmi to bat first, Akmal and Andre Fletcher provided their side a flying start which was eventually reduced to just solid, owing to the West Indian's overly cautious approach.

While Fletcher (26 off 28) laboured for runs, Akmal freed up his arms and scored his first half century of the tournament.

The knock was a welcome one for the out-of-form veteran, who had been in supreme form in PSL 2018 but found runs extremely hard to come by during the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Akmal (72 off 50) must have been eyeing another PSL ton when he was bowled out by the young pacer Mohammad Hasnain in the 17th over.

Kieron Pollard's trademark slogging towards the end helped Zalmi finish with 165-4. The towering Windian all-rounder contributed 44 runs off just 21 balls.

The pick of Zalmi bowlers were spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Fawad Ahmed, both of who picked up a wicket each in their allotted four overs and gave away just 24 and 25 runs respectively.

Nawaz's removal of Fletcher deserves a second look.

More details to follow