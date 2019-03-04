DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan airspace fully reopened, says aviation authority

AFPUpdated March 04, 2019

Email

The decision to close the airspace came last Wednesday after a rare aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan. — APP/File
The decision to close the airspace came last Wednesday after a rare aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan. — APP/File

Pakistan fully reopened its airspace on Monday, authorities said, days after it closed its skies to all air travel, leaving thousands stranded worldwide as tensions with nuclear arch-rival India soared.

The decision to close the airspace came last Wednesday after a rare aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir ignited fears of an all-out conflict, with world powers rushing to urge restraint.

Both sides claimed to have shot each other's warplanes down, and one Indian pilot was captured. He was returned to India Friday, crossing the Wagah border on foot.

“All airports across Pakistan are operational and airspace reopened,” a spokeswoman for the Civil Aviation Authority told AFP on Monday, adding the process had been completed by 1:00 pm (0800 GMT).

The closure disrupted major routes between Europe and South Asia, with mounting frustration from passengers stranded at international airports.

It also delayed attempts to search for a British and an Italian climber who went missing on Nanga Parbat, Pakistan's “killer mountain” and the ninth highest peak in the world, as rescue teams were forced to wait for permission to send up a helicopter.

The climbers, Daniele Nardi and Tom Ballard, were last heard from on February 24. Fresh rescue attempts had to be called off over the weekend due to bad weather amid growing fears for their survival.

Pakistan began reopening its airspace “gradually” from Friday, with flights allowed in and out of major cities.

But the backlog means major delays are still expected and authorities have urged passengers to check for more information with their airlines.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Production orders politics

Production orders politics

At the heart of a production order is people’s right to be represented in parliament by their elected lawmaker.

Editorial

March 04, 2019

Educated extremists

THE trope of the madressah-educated or illiterate extremist from an impoverished background was comprehensively...
Updated March 04, 2019

Peace prize?

IS it any wonder that it is Narendra Modi whom a South Korean Prize Committee has chosen to honour?
Updated March 03, 2019

LoC attacks

THE continuing danger in the region has been bloodily underlined by ongoing violence along the Line of Control. The...
March 03, 2019

Citizens of nowhere

THE plight of the Rohingya Muslims stems from their history of statelessness. Marginalised and discriminated against...
March 03, 2019

Rescue 1122

THE Balochistan government’s decision to set up a directorate and task force for the implementation of Emergency...