CJP Khosa announces 'no tolerance' policy for false testimony

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa said on Monday that the court is starting a "journey towards truth" from today, which will entail strict action against those found to be guilty of having given false testimony in court cases.

The statement was made while the chief justice dismissed a murder case after it was found out that it was based on a false testimony given by a police officer.

"All those who have given testimonies, beware. We are starting a journey towards truth from today — March 4," the chief justice said.

"If any part of any testimony is found to be false, the whole of it [the testimony] will be disregarded," the chief justice warned.

"People who lie in testimonies have ruined the [judicial] system," he remarked.

Justice Ijazul Ehsan threatens contempt of court proceedings against interior secretary

In a separate case concerning the release of Pakistani prisoners in the United Kingdom, Justice Ijazul Ehsan expressed deep dissatisfaction at the interior secretary's absence from court.

"The interior secretary seems to believe himself to be an emperor. Why is he not present in court?" he asked.

Granting the attorney general's request for more time, the judge said that if the interior secretary does not show up, he will be charged with contempt.

Justice Qazi Faiz Esa tells trial court to wrap up case regarding stolen chickens within three months

In a third courtroom today, Justice Qazi Faez Esa directed a trial court to complete proceedings of a case regarding stolen chickens withing three months. He also dismissed the defendant's petition for bail.

During the hearing, the advocate general and the investigative officer told the court that half a truck worth of stolen goods were found from the suspect's home.

According to the advocate general, the stolen items include LCD screens, computers, laptops and jewellery.

Upon hearing this, Justice Esa asked the defence lawyer what the suspect did and was told that the defendant was a labourer.

"What problem did the police have with the defendant that they bought all of this stuff [to plant it there and then] recover it from his home," Justice Esa remarked sarcastically, adding that while half a truck worth of stolen goods were found at the defendant's house, only stolen chickens were reported in the news.