Today's Paper | March 04, 2019

Ashiyana suspects' late arrival in court irks accountability judge

Rana BilalMarch 04, 2019

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, chief suspect in Ashiyana Housing scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills case, arrived late to the court. — AFP/File
Accountability judge Syed Najmul Hasan on Monday lashed out at Camp Jail's superintendent after he failed to produce the chief suspects on time for the hearing of the Ashiyana Housing case in an accountability court in Lahore.

Lahore Development Authority's (LDA) former director general Ahad Cheema and former principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hasan Fawad, who are both under police custody, were supposed to appear before the court for a hearing of the case this morning.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, who is out on bail, was also late, incurring the wrath of the judge who pointed out that the hearing cannot proceed until all the suspects are present in court.

The judge warned that he will issue warrants if the PML-N president failed to appear. Shahbaz's lawyer informed the court that his client was on his way.

Judge Najmul Hasan issued a show-cause notice to Superintendent of Police Headquarters Syed Qarrar and Camp jail Superintendent Sarwar Sumra and ordered them to appear before the court within half an hour.

"The entire world's roads have been blocked but the suspects have not been produced," the judge said.

The suspects eventually made it to court.

The judge first took up the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, in which Shahbaz and his son Hamza Shahbaz are nominated. Shahbaz's counsel told the court that senior lawyer Amjad Pervez was not present as he was occupied in Lahore High Court, urging the judge not to provide the copies of the corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The request was turned down by the court and Shahbaz and Hamza were provided with copies of the reference against them. The hearing was adjourned until March 19.

The hearing of the Ashiyana Housing scam was then resumed. Shahbaz's counsel requested the court to allow the PML-N president to leave as he was unwell. The judge granted this request and continued the hearing in Shahbaz's absence.

