DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

US shuts down Jerusalem consulate, demoting Palestinian mission

APMarch 04, 2019

Email

Decision driven by "global efforts to increase efficiency and effectiveness of diplomatic engagements,” says US State Department. — AP/File
Decision driven by "global efforts to increase efficiency and effectiveness of diplomatic engagements,” says US State Department. — AP/File

The United States has officially shuttered its consulate in Jerusalem, downgrading the status of its main diplomatic mission to the Palestinians by folding it into the US Embassy to Israel.

For decades, the consulate functioned as a de facto embassy to the Palestinians. Now, that outreach will be handled by a Palestinian affairs unit, under the command of the embassy.

The symbolic shift hands authority over US diplomatic channels with the West Bank and Gaza to ambassador David Friedman, a longtime supporter and fundraiser for the West Bank settler movement and fierce critic of the Palestinian leadership.

The announcement from the State Department came early on Monday in Jerusalem, the merger effective that day.

“This decision was driven by our global efforts to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our diplomatic engagements and operations,” State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement. “It does not signal a change of US policy on Jerusalem, the West Bank, or the Gaza Strip.”

When first announced by US Secretary Mike Pompeo in October, the move infuriated Palestinians, fuelling their suspicions that the US was recognising Israeli control over east Jerusalem and the West Bank, territories that Palestinians seek for a future state.

Palestinian official Saeb Erekat called the move “the final nail in the coffin” for the US role in peacemaking.

The downgrade is just the latest in a string of divisive decisions by the Trump administration that have backed Israel and alienated the Palestinians, who say they have lost faith in the US administration's role as a neutral arbiter in peace process.

Last year the US recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocated its embassy there, upending US policy toward one of the most explosive issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinians in turn cut off most ties with the administration.

The administration also has slashed hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, including assistance to hospitals and peace-building programs. It has cut funding to the UN agency that provides aid to Palestinians classified as refugees. Last fall, it shut down the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington.

The Trump administration has cited the reluctance of Palestinian leaders to enter peace negotiations with Israel as the reason for such punitive measures, although the US has yet to present its much-anticipated but still mysterious “Deal of the Century” to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, announced last month that the US would unveil the deal after Israeli elections in April. The Palestinian Authority has preemptively rejected the plan, accusing the US of bias toward Israel.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Production orders politics

Production orders politics

At the heart of a production order is people’s right to be represented in parliament by their elected lawmaker.

Editorial

March 04, 2019

Educated extremists

THE trope of the madressah-educated or illiterate extremist from an impoverished background was comprehensively...
Updated March 04, 2019

Peace prize?

IS it any wonder that it is Narendra Modi whom a South Korean Prize Committee has chosen to honour?
Updated March 03, 2019

LoC attacks

THE continuing danger in the region has been bloodily underlined by ongoing violence along the Line of Control. The...
March 03, 2019

Citizens of nowhere

THE plight of the Rohingya Muslims stems from their history of statelessness. Marginalised and discriminated against...
March 03, 2019

Rescue 1122

THE Balochistan government’s decision to set up a directorate and task force for the implementation of Emergency...