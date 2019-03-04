Pakistan, India urged to resolve issues through talks

LAHORE: Members of a civil society group, Citizens of Lahore, participate in a candlelit vigil against war on Sunday.—AP

LAHORE: Under the slogan “Say No To War”, civil society members and peace activists gathered at Liberty Roundabout on Sunday to join hands in a Global Stand Out for Peace in South Asia.

The citizens-initiated event was held in different cities globally and it was started by peace lovers form India and Pakistan who believe their countries should have good neighbourly relations, with all issues resolved through dialogue.

Peace activists have invited the general public to join in wherever they are in the world and stand in solidarity against war, violence and bigotry in South Asia due to increased tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan that have held the region hostage for long.

The protesters were shouting anti-war slogans including “Peace, not war”. They were carrying placards and panaflexes inscribed with slogans “We Stand For Peace, We Stand Against War and We Want Peace in South Asia.”

The activists also belonged to different civil society and political organisations, including the Worker Party, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Women Action Forum, Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell, Democracy Reporting International, South Asia Partnership Pakistan, and labour unions, Women in Struggle for Empowerment, Aurat Foundation, Bonded Labour Liberation Front and Rawadari Tehreek.

Workers Party leader Farooq Tariq said they did not want any war and both countries should withdraw armies from both sides of Kashmir.

He said India and Pakistan should stop shelling areas along the Line of Control and there should be no more killings anywhere in Kashmir.

He urged the governments in both countries to stop funding religious fundamentalism and break all contacts with fanatics.

He said states must not be religious.

Journalist Munaiza Jahngir said they condemned the continued shelling along the LoC. Kashmiri citizens’ lives are not something to play with so lightly, she added.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2019