1,500 families rescued from Balochistan's flood-hit areas with army's help: ISPR

Security forces have been moved to assist the civil administration in rescue and relief operations for flood victims in various parts of Balochistan, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

An update shared by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said nearly 1,500 families had been rescued by Pakistan Army aviation helicopters in Dureji (Lasbela) and Qila Abdullah areas. Also, rations have been provided to some 3,500 families in the rain-affected areas of the province.

An emergency was declared in the flooded district of Qila Abdullah by the Balochistan government on Saturday and the army's help was sought to aid the local administration in rescue and relief efforts.

According to the ISPR, the army aviation helicopters have been busy in rescuing stranded people and shifting them to safer places.

"Pakistan Army doctors and paramedics [are] providing first aid, medical assistance and medicines," the statement added.

It said relief camps had been established in Makran, Lasbela and the snow-covered areas of northern Balochistan.

Additionally, security forces had rescued the vehicles that were stranded at Khojak Pass, Lak Pass and in the Shela Bagh area.

After heavy rainfall, ground contact with areas such as the Buleda area of Turbat was cut off. At least four people were injured from walls collapse and other incidents caused by the heavy rainfall.

Floodwater from Kech Kor and River Nihang entered the Mirani Dam, forcing the population in the area to start relocating. In the Mand, Thump and Dasht Khudan areas, drains were overflowing.

An operation using Pakistan Army helicopters is being conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and district administration in Turbat.

Additionally, visitors stuck near Shah Noorani shrine have been rescued, according to the deputy commissioner of Lasbela, who added that Levies personnel and Edhi volunteers had rescued the individuals.

The coaster carrying 42 persons was travelling to the shrine from Pakpattan.