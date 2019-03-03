1,500 families rescued from Balochistan's flood-hit areas with army's help: ISPR

Security forces have been moved to assist the civil administration in rescue and relief operations for flood victims in various parts of Balochistan, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

An update shared by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said nearly 1,500 families had been rescued by Pakistan Army aviation helicopters in Dureji (Lasbela) and Qila Abdullah areas. Also, rations have been provided to some 3,500 families in the rain-affected areas of the province.

An emergency was declared in the flooded district of Qila Abdullah by the Balochistan government on Saturday and the army's help was sought to aid the local administration in rescue and relief efforts.

According to the ISPR, the army aviation helicopters have been busy in rescuing stranded people and shifting them to safer places.

"Pakistan Army doctors and paramedics [are] providing first aid, medical assistance and medicines," the statement added.

It said relief camps had been established in Makran, Lasbela and the snow-covered areas of northern Balochistan.

Additionally, security forces had rescued the vehicles that were stranded at Khojak Pass, Lak Pass and in the Shela Bagh area.

After heavy rainfall, ground contact with areas such as Buleda and Turbat was cut off on Sunday. At least four people were injured by the collapse of walls and other incidents caused by the rainfall.

Floodwater from Kech Kor and River Nihang entered the Mirani Dam, forcing the population in the area to start relocating. Drains in the Mand, Thump and Dasht Khudan areas were also inundated.

An operation using army helicopters is being conducted by Frontier Corps personnel and the district administration to rescue stranded people in Turbat.

Also on Sunday, Levies personnel and Edhi volunteers rescued a group of pilgrims who were stuck near the Shah Noorani shrine, according to the deputy commissioner of Lasbela.

A coaster carrying the 42 pilgrims was travelling to the shrine in Balochistan from Pakpattan when it was trapped in the floodwater.