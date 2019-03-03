DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
HBL Publishing Partner

Karachi to host all 8 matches of PSL's Pakistan leg: PCB

Abdul GhaffarUpdated March 03, 2019

Email

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. — AP/File photo
PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. — AP/File photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced that all three matches of the Pakistan Super League 2019 which were to be staged in Lahore will now be held in Karachi.

A PCB press release said that the matches which were scheduled to be held in Lahore were moved to Karachi due to logistical and operational challenges posed by the "delayed opening of Lahore airspace for commercial flights".

The press release stated that some of the key challenges the PCB faced due to the airspace issue included "securing production equipment and the commitment of broadcast crew, as well as finalising the logistics for the officials and teams."

All eight matches in the Pakistan leg of the tournament will be played at National Stadium from March 9-17, the press release said.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said, "Due to the recent and prevailing uncertainty, we felt it critical to make a decisive decision at this juncture." He regretted that that the "headquarters of Pakistan cricket will be unable to host the PSL matches in 2019 due to no fault of the PCB".

"This has been a difficult and tough decision, which has been taken following discussion and consultation with all the franchisees and service providers to ensure certainty and clarity on the event, as well as delivery of the remaining matches," the statement quoted Mani as saying.

The PCB chief said the body had considered shifting the dates of the Pakistan matches, but it was not possible since the green shirts are slated to leave for the United Arab Emirates on March 19 to play a One Day International series against Australia.

"We also looked at swapping matches between Lahore and Karachi, but paucity of time would have rendered this option unworkable," he added.

Mani stated that all franchisees had backed the decision and reinforced that "all their foreign players will feature in the last eight matches" of the PSL.

Revised match schedule:

  • Saturday, 9 March – Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (7pm)

  • Sunday, 10 March – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators (7pm)

  • Monday, 11 March – Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans (2pm); Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi (7pm)

  • Wednesday, 13 March – Qualifier (1 v 2) (7pm)

  • Thursday, 14 March – Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (7pm)

  • Friday, 15 March – Eliminator 2 (7pm)

  • Sunday, 17 March – Final (7pm)

PSL2019
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 03, 2019

LoC attacks

THE continuing danger in the region has been bloodily underlined by ongoing violence along the Line of Control. The...
March 03, 2019

Citizens of nowhere

THE plight of the Rohingya Muslims stems from their history of statelessness. Marginalised and discriminated against...
March 03, 2019

Rescue 1122

THE Balochistan government’s decision to set up a directorate and task force for the implementation of Emergency...
Updated March 02, 2019

Towards normality

What remains to be seen now is how the Indian government responds to the return of the captured Indian pilot.
March 02, 2019

Hanoi summit

WHILE some foreign policy observers have described the recent summit between US President Donald Trump and North...
Updated March 02, 2019

Revenue shortfall

The time to start working on a revenue vision is now so that it can be launched with the budget in June.