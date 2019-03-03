DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 03, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Kashmir an internal matter': India rejects OIC resolution

Dawn.comMarch 03, 2019

Email

Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj at the OIC meet. ─ Photo courtesy Sushma Swaraj Twitter
Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj at the OIC meet. ─ Photo courtesy Sushma Swaraj Twitter

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday rejected a resolution on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir adopted by an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi, terming the matter an "internal" issue.

According to the Foreign Office (FO), OIC member states in a resolution adopted by the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, "reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains the core dispute between Pakistan and India and its resolution is indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia."

The OIC resolution had condemned in the strongest terms recent wave of Indian terrorism in occupied Kashmir and expressed deep concern over atrocities and human rights violations in the occupied valley.

Explore: When truth is the first casualty

The resolution also reminded the international community of its obligation to ensure implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

India's MEA, in a statement on Saturday, stated: "As regards the resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, our stand is consistent and well known. We reaffirm that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and is a matter strictly internal to India."

Read more: They say Kashmir is ours but they don’t consider Kashmiris as their own, says Burhan Wani’s father

In the context of the current volatile situation in the region, the OIC member states had also adopted a new resolution sponsored by Pakistan, which expressed grave concern over the Indian violation of Pakistani airspace, affirmed Pakistan’s right to self-defence; and urged India to refrain from the threat or use of force.

Find out more: Kashmiri students flee Indian backlash after Pulwama suicide attack

This OIC resolution on regional peace and security in South Asia also welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s renewed offer of dialogue to India and the goodwill gesture of handing over the captured Indian pilot. The resolution had called for restraint and de-escalation as well as the need to resolve outstanding issues through peaceful means.

Also read: India refuses to share proof of air strikes in Balakot

The OIC's resolutions on Kashmir, the India-Pakistan Peace Process and a statement on "Muslim minorities" globally ─ which called on the Indian government to rebuild Babri Mosque ─ were described by The Hindu as an "embarrassment for the government" a day after foreign minister Sushma Swaraj had addressed the gathering.

PAK INDIA TIES, KASHMIR UNREST
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 03, 2019

LoC attacks

THE continuing danger in the region has been bloodily underlined by ongoing violence along the Line of Control. The...
March 03, 2019

Citizens of nowhere

THE plight of the Rohingya Muslims stems from their history of statelessness. Marginalised and discriminated against...
March 03, 2019

Rescue 1122

THE Balochistan government’s decision to set up a directorate and task force for the implementation of Emergency...
Updated March 02, 2019

Towards normality

What remains to be seen now is how the Indian government responds to the return of the captured Indian pilot.
March 02, 2019

Hanoi summit

WHILE some foreign policy observers have described the recent summit between US President Donald Trump and North...
Updated March 02, 2019

Revenue shortfall

The time to start working on a revenue vision is now so that it can be launched with the budget in June.