Funeral prayers offered in DG Khan for soldier martyred in LoC firing: ISPR

The funeral prayers for Havaldar Abdur Rab, who was martyred while returning fire to Indian posts firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, were offered in his native town of Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday, the army's media wing said in a press release.

Havaldar Rub and Naik Khuram were among two of four people martyred by Indian firing across the LoC on Saturday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The ISPR statement had said that Indian soldiers were targeting the civilian population along the LoC. At least two civilians were wounded in the cross-LoC attacks.

Havaldar Rub was laid to rest today with full military honours "for his supreme sacrifice for defending the motherland in Nakyal sector," ISPR said.

The ISPR added that the funeral prayers for Naik Khurram will be offered in DG Khan later this evening.

The army's media wing announced that there is relative calm along the LoC today after a heavy cross-border firing on the nights of March 1 and 2. However, intermittent firing took place last night in the Neza Pir, Jandrot and Baghsar sectors, the statement added.

"Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian fire, targeting Indian posts. No casualties on the Pakistan side during the last 24 hours," ISPR said. "Pakistan armed forces continue state of alert and vigilance."

A total eight civilians have been killed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the latest spike in cross-LoC firing following a week of tense escalation between Islamabad and Delhi. The situation deescalated to a certain degree after Pakistan released a captured Indian pilot on Friday night.

According to an Associated Press report, residents near the LoC said it was quiet overnight. AJK resident Nazakat Hussain said his and many other families are using the lull today to leave their homes in Chakoti.

A government official, Moazzam Zafar, said some 200 families have already taken shelter in three large government buildings in the territory.