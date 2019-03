LAHORE: The Institute of Business and Management (IBM) of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Saturday imposed a dress code for its students and Rs5,000 fine over each violation.

The notification, a copy available with Dawn, on the dress code made it for girl students to wear a scarf or dupatta while imposing a ban on sleeveless shirts and capri pants. It has made compulsory for male students to wear shalwar kameez on Fridays.

It further states that the UET administration would not allow any student to appear on the campus in jeans.

The notification said the dress code being approved by the competent authority would be observed from March 11, 2019.

Bans jeans for both genders; shalwar kameez must for males on Fridays

Moreover, the management has directed the male students to wear formal dress. They have been directed to wear formal pants, shirt and coat, according to the notice and they have been asked to wear shalwar kameez on Fridays.

The female students, according to the notification, cannot wear deep necks, sleeveless shirts, tights, skinny jeans and capri pants.

“In case of violation, Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed and (the offender) will not be allowed to attend the classes that day,” the notification reads.

UET IBM Director Dr Shoaib told Dawn the institute had launched two-week long campaign to train the students about formal dressing. He said it was issued to train the students who especially belonged to the remote areas and to teach them the sense of dressing, implying that the students who reach the UET on merit did not know the basics of dressing.

He said the activity would continue for the next two weeks, starting from March 11.

The former Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani during the PML-N tenure had proposed making hijab compulsory in colleges in the province but his proposals were disowned by the Punjab government.

Some universities, including the International Islamic University Islamabad, IoBM, Bahria University, Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), Iqra University, NUST and Hyderabad’s Isra University had also imposed a similar dress codes for male and women students in the past.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2019