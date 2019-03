Nestled between commercial plazas and old markets in Raja Bazaar, the First Presbyterian Church is the oldest in the city.

The church was established in 1858 by an American missionary. Soon after the 1857 War of Independence, the Indian subcontinent came under the British rule and the Christian missionaries started imparting education in different cities and also established new churches.

Christ Church and St Paul Church are the oldest in cantonment areas.

The first church bell rang in the city in 1858, heralding the start of church services in the last outpost of the British Empire.

American pastors reigned supreme in the church till 1950 when a native, Y.K. Asim, was appointed as its pastor. At present, the church is being run by Dr Hanook David as the pastor in charge.

Stained glass windows and the cross are over 160 years old. — Photos by Mohammad Asim

The elegant building shows the good taste of architecture by the British. The main prayer hall can accommodate more than 800 people at a time. The wooden roof of the church requires fumigation to save it from termites. Though renovation of the building was carried out in the recent past, more funds are required for its improvement.

The church furniture such as altar, lectern and pulpit are made of wood with Kashmiri carvings on it.

Earlier, the building comprised only the main hall but in 1950 two more halls were constructed.

Dr R.R. Stewart, a famous educationist and the then principal of Gordon College, inaugurated the new halls and adjacent buildings in 1952.

The wooden roof of the main hall.

Dr Stewart was professor of botany and zoology and served as the principal of the college from 1934 to 1954.

Earlier, the oldest educational institute in Raja Bazaar, the Mission School, was also attached with the church but later it was upgraded to college and affiliated with Calcutta University.

In old days, the American missionaries played a significant role in imparting education and providing voice to voiceless people in the city.

The First Presbyterian Church building located at Fawara Chowk was never opened to tourists. There are two doors of the church which open to Iqbal Road and Liaquat Road.

Lectern with Kashmiri wood work. / A plaque bears the names of pastors since 1858.

Pastor Dr Hanook David told Dawn that people donated different items such as windows to the church in memory of people who played a significant role in their respective fields.

He said the church was renovated recently but the original colour of the red bricks needed to be restored for which funds were required.

There is a dire need to get attention of the government to improve the condition of the church, he added.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2019