DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Samjhota Express to resume operations on Monday: Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.comMarch 02, 2019

Email

Railways minister appreciates railways' performance over past week. — APP/File
Railways minister appreciates railways' performance over past week. — APP/File

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Saturday announced that the Samjhota Express train service between Pakistan and India will resume operations on Monday, March 04.

Addressing the media in Lahore, Rashid said that the service will resume on Monday and continue as per schedule.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced the suspension of Samjhota Express operations in light of the prevailing tensions with India. The train service runs twice a week (Monday and Thursday) from Lahore to Attari via the Wagah railway station.

The railways minister also appreciated his department's performance over the past week. "When [Pakistan's] airspace was shut down, the railways department took on 25 per cent more load to make up for the deficits."

Security arrangements across Pakistan had been tightened in light of tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Flight operations were suspended when the Pakistani airspace was closed to commercial flights early on Wednesday. Operations have since been partially revived at the Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta airports.

Tensions between the neighbouring countries escalated after Indian aircraft violated Pakistan's airspace on Tuesday. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had "immediately scrambled" and the Indian planes were forced to return. A day later, the PAF undertook strikes across the Line of Control from Pakistani airspace, following which two Indian aircrafts violated the LoC again and were shot down by the PAF.

The civil and military leadership of Pakistan has urged India to de-escalate tensions while emphasising its right to respond to Indian aggression. Analysts had expected the situation to de-escalate on Friday evening as Prime Minister Imran Khan released a captured Indian pilot, in an overture towards New Delhi, but the situation remains tense.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

RSPs under threat

RSPs under threat

Rural support programmes have benefited about 50 million people across the country.

Editorial

Updated March 02, 2019

Towards normality

What remains to be seen now is how the Indian government responds to the return of the captured Indian pilot.
March 02, 2019

Hanoi summit

WHILE some foreign policy observers have described the recent summit between US President Donald Trump and North...
Updated March 02, 2019

Revenue shortfall

The time to start working on a revenue vision is now so that it can be launched with the budget in June.
Updated March 01, 2019

Time for diplomacy

Hope for de-escalation, deep introspection in both countries
March 01, 2019

Back to renewables

THE government has made the right decision to reopen the proposed investments in renewable energy that had been...
Updated March 01, 2019

Passengers’ ordeal

WHEN the war drums are beating, the impact on citizens’ lives in practical ways is immediate. On Wednesday, for...