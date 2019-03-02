DAWN.COM

ATC extends judicial remand of TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, others till March 16

Rana BilalMarch 02, 2019

A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other accused until March 16. — AP/File
A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday extended the judicial remand of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other accused till March 16.

The decision was made while the court heard a case registered against the accused on charges of sedition and terrorism for delivering anti-state speeches and inciting violence during their three-day protests against Christian woman Aasia Bibi’s acquittal in a blasphemy case.

While distributing copies of the 'challan' registered against them, ATC-IV extended the remand for the seven suspects, including the TLP chief, Pir Afzal Qadri, Pir Ejaz Ashrafi, Farooqul Hasan, Shafqat Jamil, Waheed Noor and Syed Zaheer ul Hassan Shah.

On Nov 23, 2018, Rizvi was taken into 'protective custody' by police from Lahore as law enforcement agencies launched a massive crackdown against workers of TLP.

The crackdown had come two days before the TLP was going to resume its protest against the Supreme Court's verdict acquitting Aasia Bibi.

Violent protests had erupted in different parts of the country as activists of TLP and other religious parties took to the streets and blocked major roads and intersections through sit-ins and by putting barricades in protest against the SC verdict.

The suspects today were brought to court amid heavy security arrangements by Civil Lines Station officials, where case number 958/18 is registered against them. Their lawyers — Murtuza Ali Peerzada, Tahir Minhas and Nasir Minhas — were also present in court.

In an attempt to avoid any chaotic situation, the court increased the deployment of security forces.

During a previous hearing of the case, police had arrested dozens of TLP workers after they tried to block an armoured vehicle carrying the party chief when he appeared before the ATC.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 02, 2019 05:11pm

16 March is OK, but make it in the 2030 and not 2019.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 02, 2019 05:32pm

Why delaying? Prosecute Rizvi as quickly as possible and if found guilty of inciting people against judiciary and army then sentence him according to the law. We don't need such people loose, as they will incite poor people and create trouble within the country. (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Tahir Raouf
Mar 02, 2019 05:49pm

Used card no longer required

Tariq, Lahore
Mar 02, 2019 05:53pm

Keep him in indefinite custody for inciting anarchy and hatred!

Opinion

RSPs under threat

Rural support programmes have benefited about 50 million people across the country.

Editorial

Updated March 02, 2019

Towards normality

What remains to be seen now is how the Indian government responds to the return of the captured Indian pilot.
March 02, 2019

Hanoi summit

WHILE some foreign policy observers have described the recent summit between US President Donald Trump and North...
Updated March 02, 2019

Revenue shortfall

The time to start working on a revenue vision is now so that it can be launched with the budget in June.
Updated March 01, 2019

Time for diplomacy

Hope for de-escalation, deep introspection in both countries
March 01, 2019

Back to renewables

THE government has made the right decision to reopen the proposed investments in renewable energy that had been...
Updated March 01, 2019

Passengers’ ordeal

WHEN the war drums are beating, the impact on citizens’ lives in practical ways is immediate. On Wednesday, for...