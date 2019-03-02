DAWN.COM

Muzaffargarh citizens thrash religious teacher for allegedly raping 6-year-old

Muhammad AliMarch 02, 2019

Suspect was caught raping a student by residents. — Reuters/File
A seminary teacher was beaten up and handed over to police by locals after he was caught raping a six-year old child in Muzaffargarh, DawnNewsTV reported on Saturday.

A first information report (FIR) was registered under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code on Friday, with the victim's father, Mohammad Hanif, as complainant.

Hanif reported that the suspect, Hafiz Abdul Majid, imparted religious education to children of the area, including two of his daughters.

Two days before the incident, his six-year-old daughter told Hanif that Majid lets other students leave but makes her stay back.

On Friday, when the victim did not return from class even though other students returned, Hanif and some other men from the area went looking for her and heard her screaming when they reached near the building where Majid taught the children.

They caught him sexually assaulting the child.

Majid tried to escape the scene, but was held by the area residents — who had gathered after hearing her screaming — and subsequently beaten. He was handed over to police later.

