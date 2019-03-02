DAWN.COM

March 02, 2019

Pakistani scholar Javed Bhutto shot dead in Washington

Dawn.comMarch 02, 2019

Javed Bhutto was shot outside a convenience store. — Photo courtesy: Twitter
Philosopher and scholar Javed Bhutto, 64, was shot dead Friday morning outside a convenience store in Southeast Washington, The Washington Post reported.

According to The Washington Post, 45-year-old Hilman Jordan was taken into police custody and charged with Bhutto's murder.

The US publication said that Bhutto was shot around 11am. The shooter was reported to have been a neighbour who had been involved in a dispute with Bhutto.

“He [the attacker] was a heavy drinker and was often very rowdy and noisy. Bhutto had recently registered a complaint against him with the building landlord,” The Express Tribune quoted a member of the family as saying.

The neighbourhood where the shooting took place has seen a sharp increase in homicide incidents.

Bhutto was the husband of journalist Nafisa Hoodbhoy and brother-in-law of eminent Pakistani physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy.

Bhutto had served as the head of the Philosophy Department at Sindh University before moving to the US.

Many journalists and intellectuals took to Twitter to condole Bhutto's death:

Ashfaq
Mar 02, 2019 02:01pm

There is no peace in this world.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 02, 2019 02:03pm

Tragic... Condolences.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Muhib E Watan
Mar 02, 2019 02:12pm

Is there a relationship to any famous Buhtto's family?

Recommend 0
Imran
Mar 02, 2019 02:28pm

America is a dangerous place.

Recommend 0
Iftekhar Hassan
Mar 02, 2019 02:31pm

Very very sad news to see an intellectual like Javed Bhutto becomes a victim of violence. Southeast Washington DC is a crime infested low income area known as drug capital of DC. I was wondering what he was doing there?

Recommend 0
mba
Mar 02, 2019 02:40pm

My heartly Condolences to the family and friends.

Recommend 0

