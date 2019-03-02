Resolution submitted in NA calling for Prime Minister Khan to be awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry submitted a resolution in the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat calling for Prime Minister Imran Khan to be given the Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution towards peace in the region, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

As per the resolution, the premier played a "sagacious role in de-escalating tension between Pakistan and India which was created due to the war mongering attitude of Indian leadership."

As Pakistan prepared to free captured Indian pilot Abhinandan on Friday, the hashtag '#NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan' was trending in the country on Twitter.

On Thursday, after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Pakistan would release Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Abhinandan — who was captured by Pakistan after his MiG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet — as a peace gesture, Twitterati from both sides of the eastern border heaped praise on the premier.

According to Radio Pakistan, the resolution submitted by Chaudhry noted that the "aggression manifested by the Indian leadership" had brought the two nuclear-armed states to the "brink of war, endangering the lives of tens of millions of people on both sides of the border".

Due to the "proactive and deft handling" of the situation by Prime Minister Khan, the resolution stated, that the situation had been averted.