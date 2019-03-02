DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Resolution submitted in NA calling for Prime Minister Khan to be awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Dawn.comMarch 02, 2019

Email

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry submitted a resolution in the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat calling for Prime Minister Imran Khan to be given the Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution towards peace in the region, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday. — Photo courtesy PM Khan Instagram/File
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry submitted a resolution in the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat calling for Prime Minister Imran Khan to be given the Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution towards peace in the region, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday. — Photo courtesy PM Khan Instagram/File

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry submitted a resolution in the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat calling for Prime Minister Imran Khan to be given the Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution towards peace in the region, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.

As per the resolution, the premier played a "sagacious role in de-escalating tension between Pakistan and India which was created due to the war mongering attitude of Indian leadership."

As Pakistan prepared to free captured Indian pilot Abhinandan on Friday, the hashtag '#NobelPeacePrizeForImranKhan' was trending in the country on Twitter.

On Thursday, after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Pakistan would release Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Abhinandan — who was captured by Pakistan after his MiG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet — as a peace gesture, Twitterati from both sides of the eastern border heaped praise on the premier.

According to Radio Pakistan, the resolution submitted by Chaudhry noted that the "aggression manifested by the Indian leadership" had brought the two nuclear-armed states to the "brink of war, endangering the lives of tens of millions of people on both sides of the border".

Due to the "proactive and deft handling" of the situation by Prime Minister Khan, the resolution stated, that the situation had been averted.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 02, 2019 01:52pm

The Nobel Peace Prize for P M Khan makes perfectly good sense... Go Khan, go!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Junaid
Mar 02, 2019 01:52pm

PM Imran khan deserve this just wondering when Modi will be tried in court and jailed for committing genocide in Gujrat and he was even banned from entering the usa and EU because of his designated terrorist status

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 02, 2019 01:53pm

Yes, if Barak Hussain Obama can win a Nobel Peace Prize, why not Imran Khan?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 02, 2019 01:55pm

That would be much deserving. PMIK is peace promoter.

Recommend 0
khurram javed
Mar 02, 2019 01:57pm

I agree

Recommend 0
Adnan
Mar 02, 2019 01:59pm

While it seems well deserving, is it really the need of the hour? Shouldn't we be focusing on the bigger picture in the National Assembly at this time?

Recommend 0
Farrukh Munir
Mar 02, 2019 02:00pm

Steady on. Yes, it’s good that our government decided to release the pilot but seriously!!!!!!

Recommend 0
Anil
Mar 02, 2019 02:04pm

Imran Khan truly deserves this for his mature handling of the tense situation. Some said Pakistan's PR was better than India but I feel the intention of Mr. Khan were genuine and honest. He sincerely wants to de escalate the tension and make peace with India.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 02, 2019 02:08pm

Yes, I fully support well deserved 'Nobal Peace Award' for PM Imran Khan for sincere efforts to defuse the war situation. What award will you give to Modi for creating nuclear flash point between the two nuclear countries? (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Raghu
Mar 02, 2019 02:11pm

My vote to imran Khan

Recommend 0
Abdul hadi
Mar 02, 2019 02:14pm

He should be given Nobel prize

Recommend 0
Rodart
Mar 02, 2019 02:22pm

Only Pakistan has to award it.

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 02, 2019 02:37pm

Winning a Nobel Prize is not quite that easy. Nevertheless if our prime minister can keep up the good work for another four years it might happen.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

RSPs under threat

RSPs under threat

Rural support programmes have benefited about 50 million people across the country.

Editorial

Updated March 02, 2019

Towards normality

What remains to be seen now is how the Indian government responds to the return of the captured Indian pilot.
March 02, 2019

Hanoi summit

WHILE some foreign policy observers have described the recent summit between US President Donald Trump and North...
Updated March 02, 2019

Revenue shortfall

The time to start working on a revenue vision is now so that it can be launched with the budget in June.
Updated March 01, 2019

Time for diplomacy

Hope for de-escalation, deep introspection in both countries
March 01, 2019

Back to renewables

THE government has made the right decision to reopen the proposed investments in renewable energy that had been...
Updated March 01, 2019

Passengers’ ordeal

WHEN the war drums are beating, the impact on citizens’ lives in practical ways is immediate. On Wednesday, for...