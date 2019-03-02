DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Partial resumption of air cargo services

Parvaiz Ishfaq RanaUpdated March 02, 2019

Email

Exporters complain of stuck consignments; delay in shipments. — AFP/File
Exporters complain of stuck consignments; delay in shipments. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The possibility of clearing last three days held up air cargo brightened on Friday after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced resumption of air traffic from Jinnah International Airport from 6pm onwards.

According to exporters, the CCA directed the Customs authorities to resume examination of air cargo for advance booking of space with airlines.

The CAA on Wednesday announced the closure of country’s airspace in the aftermath of shooting down of Indian fighter jets in Azad Kashmir. All flight operations across the country were halted.

Talking to Dawn, exporters complained their consignments were stuck at airports or at customs and this would lead to delay in shipments.

Meanwhile, shipping lines calling at Karachi’s sea ports also expressed concern about the situation. A message was circulating in the shipping circles that companies had issued warnings that in case tensions between the two countries mount and emergency is declared no vessel would enter Pakistani and Indian waters for security purposes.

However, talking to Dawn, Pakistan Ship Agents Association (PSAA) chairman Tariq Haleem said shipping lines were assured that there was nothing to worry since Pakistan Navy has been patrolling the waters intensely to avert any move from the Indian side.

He further said that shipping companies were informed that in case of an emergency, Gwadar port could be used.

After assurance from the PSAA many shipping lines – which were planning or had indicated to either delay the arrival schedule of ships to Karachi ports or to divert their ships to other regional ports – continued with their normal operations, he added.

A spokesman for courier companies also confirmed that since the airspace closure on Wednesday their air cargo operations were suspended, he added.

Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PLGMEA) patron-in-chief Fawad Ejaz Khan said the spring season shipments of leather garments were ready to be lifted.

“The spring stock of leather garments must reach buyers by end February for onward display at retail outlets for a period of three months starting March to May. In case we fail to make timely shipments our orders will be cancelled,” he said.

About $950 million worth of leather goods are annually exported by the country, out of which leather garments have a share of some $300m.

Pakistan Bedwear Exporters Association (PBEA) chairman Shabir Ahmed said that he has been receiving calls from foreign buyers in the past few days expressing concern over their orders and timely shipments.

“Many goods are airlifted to meet the delivery schedules agreed upon with buyers but following the closure of airports this was not possible,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

RSPs under threat

RSPs under threat

Rural support programmes have benefited about 50 million people across the country.

Editorial

March 02, 2019

Towards normality

SLOWLY and incrementally, the region may be limping back towards relative normality, but there is still much to be...
March 02, 2019

Hanoi summit

WHILE some foreign policy observers have described the recent summit between US President Donald Trump and North...
March 02, 2019

Revenue shortfall

WELL past the mid-year mark in the fiscal year, the revenue performance of the FBR continues to lag behind its...
Updated March 01, 2019

Time for diplomacy

Hope for de-escalation, deep introspection in both countries
March 01, 2019

Back to renewables

THE government has made the right decision to reopen the proposed investments in renewable energy that had been...
Updated March 01, 2019

Passengers’ ordeal

WHEN the war drums are beating, the impact on citizens’ lives in practical ways is immediate. On Wednesday, for...