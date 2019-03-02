Partial resumption of air cargo services

KARACHI: The possibility of clearing last three days held up air cargo brightened on Friday after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced resumption of air traffic from Jinnah International Airport from 6pm onwards.

According to exporters, the CCA directed the Customs authorities to resume examination of air cargo for advance booking of space with airlines.

The CAA on Wednesday announced the closure of country’s airspace in the aftermath of shooting down of Indian fighter jets in Azad Kashmir. All flight operations across the country were halted.

Talking to Dawn, exporters complained their consignments were stuck at airports or at customs and this would lead to delay in shipments.

Meanwhile, shipping lines calling at Karachi’s sea ports also expressed concern about the situation. A message was circulating in the shipping circles that companies had issued warnings that in case tensions between the two countries mount and emergency is declared no vessel would enter Pakistani and Indian waters for security purposes.

However, talking to Dawn, Pakistan Ship Agents Association (PSAA) chairman Tariq Haleem said shipping lines were assured that there was nothing to worry since Pakistan Navy has been patrolling the waters intensely to avert any move from the Indian side.

He further said that shipping companies were informed that in case of an emergency, Gwadar port could be used.

After assurance from the PSAA many shipping lines – which were planning or had indicated to either delay the arrival schedule of ships to Karachi ports or to divert their ships to other regional ports – continued with their normal operations, he added.

A spokesman for courier companies also confirmed that since the airspace closure on Wednesday their air cargo operations were suspended, he added.

Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PLGMEA) patron-in-chief Fawad Ejaz Khan said the spring season shipments of leather garments were ready to be lifted.

“The spring stock of leather garments must reach buyers by end February for onward display at retail outlets for a period of three months starting March to May. In case we fail to make timely shipments our orders will be cancelled,” he said.

About $950 million worth of leather goods are annually exported by the country, out of which leather garments have a share of some $300m.

Pakistan Bedwear Exporters Association (PBEA) chairman Shabir Ahmed said that he has been receiving calls from foreign buyers in the past few days expressing concern over their orders and timely shipments.

“Many goods are airlifted to meet the delivery schedules agreed upon with buyers but following the closure of airports this was not possible,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2019