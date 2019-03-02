China says it doesn’t recognise Pakistan, India as nuclear powers
NEW DELHI: As India and Pakistan remain entangled in their gate-crashed nuclear power status, China reminded the world again on Friday that they were not legitimate members of the exclusive club, and it did not recognise them as such.
The comments came in Beijing through the foreign ministry spokesperson who was saying that China had no intention to recognise North Korea as a nuclear power.
“China has never recognised India and Pakistan as nuclear countries. Our position on this has never changed,” Chinese spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing in Beijing, Press Trust of India said.
The United States has helped India in acquiring a degree of legitimacy as a nuclear power, but the Chinese objection has stalled any outright legitimacy.
Saying China never recognised India and Pakistan as nuclear powers, he ruled out extending such a status to North Korea following the unsuccessful second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam.
He was replying to a question whether China would recognise North Korea as a nuclear state like India and Pakistan as talks between Trump and Kim at the second summit in Hanoi broke down over Pyongyang’s refusal to give up two nuclear processing plants.
China’s comments on the nuclear status of South Asia rivals come in the wake of global fears of a war breaking out between the two countries.
Pakistan on Friday returned to India an Air Force pilot who was arrested after his plane was shot down over Pakistan on Wednesday.
China has been blocking India’s entry into the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) on the ground that New Delhi has not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
India has said it has dropped bombs on “terror camps” inside Pakistani territory and killed a “very large number of terrorists”. But, Pakistan says that’s not the case.
After India applied for NSG membership, Pakistan too applied for the same following that China has called for a two-step approach which states that NSG members first need to arrive at a set of principles for the admission of non-NPT states into the NSG and then move forward discussions of specific cases.
Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2019
Comments (13)
Does anyone cares
That was a very smart thing to say. Masger stroke.
China who?
Who Cares
What difference does it make if China has not recognized its two biggest neighbors as nuclear powers? In essence, they are nuclear powers. How about North Korea?
It doesn’t matter. Fact is we have it
Pak and India should live together as good neighbours and rely on each other rather than china usa and arab world
This is self serving stance.
What is happening? China denying ground realities! Trying to play both sides! Its 1971 all over again!
Who needs China's recognition....both are nuclear countries and whole world accepts it....NSG or no NSG will make no difference.....
See everyone is taking advantage of Pakistan and India Escalation. If Pakistan and India work toward peace and rely on each other than we can achieve what US-Canada achieved.
China has always taken out all benefits from both of us a real opportunist, a very selfish in nature. When it comes to trade they always want other to open both doors and itself will remain half closed. Can we both India and Pakistan hold hand together and stand high against this colonist??
Okkkkkkkkkkkkkkk.... Close your eyes and sit down. Reality will not change whether you accept it or not.