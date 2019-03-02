DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz approaches SC for bail on medical grounds

Nasir IqbalUpdated March 02, 2019

Email

In his plea, the counsel says former premier Nawaz Sharif’s life is at stake. — APP/File
In his plea, the counsel says former premier Nawaz Sharif’s life is at stake. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Four days after the rejection of his bail plea, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif approached the Supreme Court on Friday to seek the overturn of the Feb 25 order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissing his petition on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia corruption case.

Moved through his counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed, the incarcerated former premier pleaded before the apex court that his release be ordered on bail after treating the petition at hand as an appeal and suspend the execution of the Dec 24, 2018, sentence of seven years’ imprisonment awarded by Accountability Court No II.

In its order the high court had held that none of the medical reports about Mr Sharif’s condition suggested that his continued incarceration would in any way be detrimental to his life, adding that he had been hospitalised time and again since January 2019, whenever he made complaints about being indisposed.

“In fact the reports of [a] board of doctors and various teams constituted are indicative of the fact that [the] petitioner is receiving [the] best possible medical treatment available to any individual in Pakistan,” the judgement held.

In his plea, the counsel says former premier’s life is at stake

However, in his petition, Mr Sharif argued that notwithstanding his conviction and his consequent imprisonment, he retained the right to have medical treatment conducted by the practitioner of his own choice. Therefore, his counsel argued, the Feb 25 IHC order was in violation of his fundamental right to life as guaranteed by Article 9 of the Constitution, adding that the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, were neither relevant to nor were invoked by him for the suspension of his sentence on medical grounds. As such, any reference to police rules or their non-applicability to his case was redundant and extraneous to his plea for the suspension of sentence, it was argued.

The petition highlighted the diagnosis recorded in the medical reports of the Special Medical Board (SMB), constituted of experts from different hospitals, that suggested that Mr Sharif was suffering from recurrent angina, ischemic heart disease, coronary artery disease, diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease at stage three, diabetic nephropathy, dyslipidemia, and hyperuricemia.

The SMB also recommended unanimously that Mr Sharif requires 24-hour monitoring in a multidisciplinary facility for managing his ailments and that he required angiography after clearance from nephrologists and cardiac surgical back-up for ascertaining what further management and treatment he may need, the petition recalled, given his past medical history that involves 15 years of multiple hospitalisation. But, the petition argued, the high court failed to exercise jurisdiction vested in it by law in passing the Feb 25 judgement without adverting to the particular facts pertaining to Mr Sharif’s medical condition, despite noting the principle – as laid down in the 1997 Muhammad Arshad case – that in cases involving the suspension of sentence on medical grounds, the facts of each pieces of litigation have to be assessed on their own merits. The petition further argued that the high court committed a ‘grave jurisdictional error’ in basing its judgement on the premise that in none of the medical reports of the SMB was any mention that Mr Sharif’s continuous incarceration will be life-threatening. In any case, when the special boards had recommended that he needed round-the-clock medical/cardiac monitoring or hospitalisation, that was sufficient to establish that continued incarceration was inevitably detrimental to his life. Further, it was argued, that the high court order derogerates principles governing the grant of a bail/suspension of a sentence laid down by the Supreme Court, the petition contended.

The medical reports pertain only to a diagnosis showing that Mr Sharif is suffering from various ailments, which collectively constitute a risk for stroke, an alarming degree of threat of irreversible damage to his heart and potential threat to further deterioration of other ailments, said the petition.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 02, 2019 08:07am

You have got to be kidding...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Uzair
Mar 02, 2019 08:29am

Mian sahab trying to look hardy went into jail, expecting to get out soon. But having lived his whole life in luxury is making this delay unbearable. Well, I wish you luck, buy your history of not honoring the Musharraf's 10 year deal, among others, doesn't earn you many brownie points. Perhaps sub jail at jati Umra would be the best choice.

Recommend 0
old is gold
Mar 02, 2019 08:30am

What ever his concerns Nawaz can be treated by the knowledgeable doctors of Pakistan or is it that he doesn't trust them at all. Like all the shame acts of the past is it that he is adding one more to those acts or is it that he is making excuses and wants a way to escape from all this.

Recommend 0
Uzair
Mar 02, 2019 08:31am

What's wrong with PIC or CMH? They have all the services listed and more.

Recommend 0
Abdul Sekha
Mar 02, 2019 08:37am

How come such convicted person kerpds on approaching one after one court. How come every time leniency extended. How come sppeal of sentence and fine is stands either no progress. Justice got to be done .

Recommend 0
A. ALI
Mar 02, 2019 08:40am

Self proclaimed lion is feeling it difficult to face the punishment in jail for his crimes and now begging. No law or court would accommodate such a plea... shame on nawaz for begging clemency...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

RSPs under threat

RSPs under threat

Rural support programmes have benefited about 50 million people across the country.

Editorial

March 02, 2019

Towards normality

SLOWLY and incrementally, the region may be limping back towards relative normality, but there is still much to be...
March 02, 2019

Hanoi summit

WHILE some foreign policy observers have described the recent summit between US President Donald Trump and North...
March 02, 2019

Revenue shortfall

WELL past the mid-year mark in the fiscal year, the revenue performance of the FBR continues to lag behind its...
Updated March 01, 2019

Time for diplomacy

Hope for de-escalation, deep introspection in both countries
March 01, 2019

Back to renewables

THE government has made the right decision to reopen the proposed investments in renewable energy that had been...
Updated March 01, 2019

Passengers’ ordeal

WHEN the war drums are beating, the impact on citizens’ lives in practical ways is immediate. On Wednesday, for...