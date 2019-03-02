Gladiators return to winning ways in style

DUBAI: Two-time HBL Pakistan Super League runners-up Quetta Gladiators returned to winning ways at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday by securing a six-wicket victory over Multan Sultans.

The toss yet again played a key role and Sarfraz Ahmed made no mistake once he had won it as the Sultans struggled to 121 all out. Johnson Charles (46 off 36 balls, five fours and one six) was the lone batsman to play an innings of substance.

Sohail Tanvir and man-of-the-match Dwayne Bravo both returned identical figures of 3-19 in their four overs. The retired West Indian sent back Sultans captain Shoaib Malik (21) as well as Shahid Afridi.

Without taking too many risks, the Gladiators won with one over to spare. Shane Watson (33 off 25 balls) had the major share in a 49-run stand for the first wicket with Ahsan Ali (17).

The Gladiators have all but qualified for the playoffs along with Peshawar Zalmi, who now lead the standings on net run-rate as the two franchises have 10 points each.

The Sultans’ sixth loss in eight matches has almost ended their dream of making the next stage as they remain at the bottom of the table.

Scoreboard

MULTAN SULTANS:

U. Siddique c Watson b Hasnain14

J.M. Vince b Nawaz9

J. Charles lbw b Nawaz46

T.J. Moores b Bravo9

Shoaib Malik c Nawaz b Bravo21

D.T. Christian run out2

Shahid Afridi c Ahsan b Bravo4

Nauman Ali c Rossouw b Sohail3

M. Ilyas c Bravo b Sohail2

Mohammad Irfan b Sohail0

Mohammad Abbas not out1

EXTRAS (B-4, LB-2, W-4)10

TOTAL (all out, 20 overs)121

FALL OF WKTS: 1-12, 2-62, 3-75, 4-98, 5-100, 6-112, 7-115, 8-120, 9-120.

BOWLING: Sohail Tanvir 4-0-19-3 (2w); Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-32-2; Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-20-1 (1w); Bravo 4-0-19-3 (1w); Fawad Ahmed 4-0-25-0.

QUETTA GLADIATORS:

S.R. Watson b Afridi33

Ahsan Ali b Afridi17

Ahmed Shehzad not out28

R.R. Rossouw run out35

Umar Akmal c sub b Ilyas0

D.J. Bravo not out2

EXTRAS (LB-4, W-2, NB-1)7

TOTAL (for four wkts, 19 overs)122

FALL OF WKTS: 1-49, 2-55, 3-103, 4-106.

DID NOT BAT: Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed.

BOWLING: Mohammad Abbas 4-0-33-0; Mohammad Irfan Nauman Ali 4-0-25-0 (1nb); Shahid Afridi 4-0-18-2; Shoaib Malik 4-0-22-0 (1w); Mohammad Ilyas 2-0-14-1 (1w).

UMPIRES: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan) and R.K. Illingworth (England).

TV UMPIRE: Rashid Riaz (Pakistan).

MATCH REFEREE: Mohammad Anees (Pakistan).

MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Dwayne Bravo.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2019