DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 02, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Maulana Samiul Haq’s secretary arrested on murder charges

Mohammad AsgharUpdated March 02, 2019

Email

JUI-S leader Maulana Samiul Haq was killed at his home on Nov 2 last year. — File photo
JUI-S leader Maulana Samiul Haq was killed at his home on Nov 2 last year. — File photo

RAWALPINDI: The police arrested Syed Ahmed Shah, the secretary of late Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam Sami (JUI-S) leader Maulana Samiul Haq on murder charges and sought his physical remand for interrogation on Friday.

A senior police official told Dawn that the arrest came about after the police investigating team examined Syed Ahmed Shah’s first and last statements, which were conflicting.

“In his earlier statement, Ahmed Shah had claimed he had locked the main gate from outside when he left Maulana Sami alone at home to fetch drinking water from a filtration plant and later, he said he had not locked the gate when he left,” a police official close to the investigation said.

He said Syed Ahmed Shah has been arrested by the police in the murder case and that a four-day physical remand has been obtained from the local court of law.

He said Ahmed Shah had been in police custody before and that he was released after investigation later. He has now formally been arrested after getting permission from the family of Maulana Samiul Haq.

Syed Ahmed Shah was arrested after police found his first and last statements conflicting

JUI-S leader Maulana Samiul Haq was killed in his Safari Villa in Bahria Town on Nov 2 last year when Ahmed Shah had allegedly gone to get water from a nearby filtration plant.

Considered a key witness in the case, Syed Ahmed Shah was allowed to participate in the late senator’s funeral but he went missing soon after. He was picked up for investigation a couple of weeks later but was allowed to go.

Though the police investigation into the murder of the JUI-S leader was inconclusive, an interim challan had been submitted by the police in the court of an additional session judge after a month.

The police was to submit the interim challan within a fortnight of the murder.

The interim challan contained statements of Maulana Sami’s secretary and an investigation report on more than 20 other individuals, mobile phone records of the slain JUI-S leader, the preliminary statement of Ahmed Shah and the police investigation report.

The police were still waiting for a DNA report of the samples taken from the body of the deceased and the blood found elsewhere in the crime scene. However, the investigation team had already received the maulana’s mobile phone data.

The police had also made an attempt to exhume the body for a post-mortem but the concerned court of law and the family of the deceased had refused to allow the police to do so.

The request was made to the additional session judge by the Rawalpindi police’s Homicide Unit which was forwarded to a court in Nowshera which rejected it.

The police said that the circumstances of the former senator’s assassination will become clearer after the arrest of Ahmed Shah’s arrest and may also lead to more arrests.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Jehengir khan
Mar 02, 2019 10:16am

What's wrong with these maulanas? Punish him as per law of the land....

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

RSPs under threat

RSPs under threat

Rural support programmes have benefited about 50 million people across the country.

Editorial

March 02, 2019

Towards normality

SLOWLY and incrementally, the region may be limping back towards relative normality, but there is still much to be...
March 02, 2019

Hanoi summit

WHILE some foreign policy observers have described the recent summit between US President Donald Trump and North...
March 02, 2019

Revenue shortfall

WELL past the mid-year mark in the fiscal year, the revenue performance of the FBR continues to lag behind its...
Updated March 01, 2019

Time for diplomacy

Hope for de-escalation, deep introspection in both countries
March 01, 2019

Back to renewables

THE government has made the right decision to reopen the proposed investments in renewable energy that had been...
Updated March 01, 2019

Passengers’ ordeal

WHEN the war drums are beating, the impact on citizens’ lives in practical ways is immediate. On Wednesday, for...