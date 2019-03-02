India seeking to become an OIC observer and gradually force its way in: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said India wants to use the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) platform to further its own agenda which it will do by way of first becoming an observer and then gradually forcing its way in to exert more influence on member nations.

The foreign minister said this while responding to a question put forth by the host on DawnNewsTV talk show, News Wise.

Qureshi was asked: "Don't you think that after repeatedly telling India that Pakistan wants to sit down for talks, then to boycott the OIC meeting because India will be present, doesn't it seem as if we are contradicting our own stand?"

"Not at all ... We are ready to sit down with India. But India wants to use the OIC [platform] to further its own agenda. They were looking for a way to become an observer and then gradually force their way in," the minister responded.

He said New Delhi's stance has been that based on a sizable Muslim population in India, it should be given OIC membership.

"They tried [to get membership] in 1993, 1984, 2004 which Pakistan has always been blocking and today too no mention was made regarding the observer status. Pakistan remained successful in that regard," he noted.

Asked about the opposition's criticism of his move to boycott the OIC session in Abu Dhabi, Qureshi said the opposition parties had unanimously agreed upon the decision.

"The opposition is a signatory. We have taken this move after taking into account the parliament and opposition's opinion on the matter," he said, adding that many members of the PML-N and PPP were present who expressed their approval.

He then proceeded to name them: "Khursheed Shah, Raza Rabbani and many others all of whom held the unanimous view that Pakistan should not join in."

"If Bilawal sahib and Zardari sahib have contrasting views then they should set things straight among their own ranks because their party and all those from the opposition who sat down to negotiate a joint resolution [signed on the boycott agreement]. I have all their signatures with me," he concluded.