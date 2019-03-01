DAWN.COM

Pakistan will 'surely respond' to any aggression, Army chief tells major western powers, China

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed the prevailing stand-off with India and its impact with US, UK and Australian defence chiefs and envoys of US, UK and China. — INP/File
Pakistan reserves the right to respond to any aggression displayed against as a matter of self-defence, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has informed the military chiefs and ambassadors of major western powers and China.

The army chief stated this during his separate phone conversations on Friday with the commander of the United States Central Command (Centcom), United Kingdom's chief of defence staff (CDS), Australian chief of defence force (CDF) and the ambassadors to Pakistan of the US, UK and China.

“Pak shall surely respond to any aggression in self defence,” the army chief was quoted as telling the military chiefs and envoys by Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the head of the military's media wing, on Twitter.

During the phone calls, Gen Bajwa and the defence chiefs and ambassadors discussed the prevailing stand-off between Pakistan and India and its impact on the "peace [and] stability in the region [and] beyond", according to the tweet.

