DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Putin calls Modi as Russia offers mediation between India, Pakistan

ReutersUpdated March 01, 2019

Email

This file photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak to the media.— AFP/File
This file photo shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak to the media.— AFP/File

MOSCOW: Russia is ready to mediate between India and Pakistan to try to calm tensions between the two nuclear powers, Russian government officials said on Thursday, warning of the risk of further clashes between the two countries.

Moscow made the offer after Pakistan said it was considering returning a captured Indian pilot and as US President Donald Trump said American mediation was helping to defuse the crisis.

Russian President Vladi­mir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call that he hopes for a quick settlement of the crisis between India and Pakistan, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Both leaders also expre­ss­ed their interests in further strengthening of military-technical ties, it added.

Russia has particularly close relations with India which buys large quantities of Russian military equipment while its relationship with Pakistan has warmed in recent years.

When asked on Thursday if Russia was ready to help mediate the two countries, the TASS news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying: “If they want this, then of course.” Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova later said Moscow was ready to do anything it could to help.

“We are concerned about the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan and the dangerous manoeuvring of the two countries armed forces near the Line of Control, which risks direct military clashes,” Zakharova told reporters.

Lavrov spoke to Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday on the sidelines of an event in China after which he said he hoped tensions could be de-escalated and that both countries would show restraint.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 01, 2019

Time for diplomacy

Hope for de-escalation, deep introspection in both countries
March 01, 2019

Back to renewables

THE government has made the right decision to reopen the proposed investments in renewable energy that had been...
Updated March 01, 2019

Passengers’ ordeal

WHEN the war drums are beating, the impact on citizens’ lives in practical ways is immediate. On Wednesday, for...
February 28, 2019

Aiming for peace

A RESPONSE was pledged and retaliatory military action appears to have been taken. Once again, few facts have been...
February 28, 2019

Judicial backlog

THE judicial system in this country is principally marked by delays and lack of service delivery, with cases ...
February 28, 2019

Protecting the Kalasha

THIS week, a dinner was held in the capital to commemorate the Kalasha community’s Suri Jagek tradition being...