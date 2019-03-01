Nawaz lauds PAF for shooting down Indian jet

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said anyone waging war on Pakistan will regret.

“Pakistan is not weak. The army and the people of Pakistan have the passion of martyrdom and whosoever thinks of attacking our motherland will regret,” he said in a statement issued from the Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday where he is serving a seven-year term in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case.

Mr Sharif said Pakistan is a nuclear power and was far better in conventional weaponry (as compared to India).

“I am very happy with the performance of the Pakistan Air Force. We have been struggling to make Pakistan an economic power too, after it acquired nuclear capability,” he said, adding that sitting on table for a dialogue on the outstanding issues before spilling blood was wisdom.

He said he was ready to sacrifice his life for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Talal Chaudhry and Amir Muqam met Mr Sharif in the jail.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Mr Sharif, tweeted: “As we sleep peacefully in our beds, heroes like him will be standing guard. We are proud of you,” she said this about Hasan Siddiqui, the PAF pilot who shot down an Indian jet.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2019