DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

‘Mastermind of several major terror attacks killed in encounter’

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated March 01, 2019

Email

Rangers personnel stand outside Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine after a deadly blast killed 70. Hafeez Pindrani Brohi was suspected of masterminding the attack. — APP
Rangers personnel stand outside Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine after a deadly blast killed 70. Hafeez Pindrani Brohi was suspected of masterminding the attack. — APP

SHIKARPUR: The district police on Thursday claimed to have shot dead Hafeez Pindrani Brohi and Abdullah Brohi — the alleged terrorists carrying a tag of Rs20 million and Rs5m, respectively — in a cross-border action carried out in the Dadhar area of Balochistan.

Besides a number of cases of heinous crime, the suspects were nominated in the 2015 suicide bombing of Imambargah Karbala-i-Mu’alla that had left more than 60 people dead, and Marri Ghulam Shah shrine attack that had claimed the lives of its custodian Syed Hajan Shah and five other people. Pindrani, believed to be the mastermind of all terrorism cases registered against him and his associates, was also accused of being involved the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine blast in Sehwan and Shah Noorani shrine at Lahooti La-Makaan in Balochistan.

His gang was alleged to be affiliated with the militant Islamic State Group, also known as Daesh.

The bodies were brought to Shikarpur and after their identification, the provincial police chief announced a reward of Rs2m for the raiding team.

Shikarpur ASP Farooq Amjad Batar said that the police action was supported by personnel of other law enforcement agencies. He said a raid was carried out on the gang’s hideout on a tip-off about their presence there. The gangsters were engaged in an encounter that left Hafeez Pindrani and Abdullah Brohi dead, he added.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Zak
Mar 01, 2019 10:49am

We no terrorist foreign paid or local. This is a new pakistan

Recommend 0
OptimisticPK
Mar 01, 2019 10:51am

well done Law Enforcement agencies

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 01, 2019

Time for diplomacy

Hope for de-escalation, deep introspection in both countries
March 01, 2019

Back to renewables

THE government has made the right decision to reopen the proposed investments in renewable energy that had been...
March 01, 2019

Passengers’ ordeal

WHEN the war drums are beating, the impact on citizens’ lives in practical ways is immediate. On Wednesday, for...
February 28, 2019

Aiming for peace

A RESPONSE was pledged and retaliatory military action appears to have been taken. Once again, few facts have been...
February 28, 2019

Judicial backlog

THE judicial system in this country is principally marked by delays and lack of service delivery, with cases ...
February 28, 2019

Protecting the Kalasha

THIS week, a dinner was held in the capital to commemorate the Kalasha community’s Suri Jagek tradition being...