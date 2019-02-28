DAWN.COM

February 28, 2019

'Escalation not in anyone's favour': PM Khan addresses joint session of Parliament

Dawn.comUpdated February 28, 2019

Prime Minister Khan addressed the parliament. — DawnNewsTV
A joint session of Parliament was held on Thursday to discuss rising tension with India in the wake of the Pulwama attack and subsequent airstrikes by both countries.

"The only purpose of our strike was to demonstrate our capability and will," said Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the House. "We did not want to inflict any casualty on India as we wanted to act in a responsible manner."

PM Khan said he tried to call Indian PM Narendra Modi on the phone yesterday because "escalation is not in our interests nor in India's".

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday — a day after India violated the Line of Control (LoC) — undertook strikes across the LoC from Pakistani airspace. Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace, with one aircraft falling inside Azad Jammu and Kashmir. One Indian pilot was arrested by troops on ground, the Army's media wing had said.

The premier, before Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif started his address, announced that the Indian pilot will be released tomorrow [Friday] as a peace gesture.

"In our desire for peace, I announce that tomorrow, and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody," PM Khan said.

The gesture was greeted with near unanimous support in the parliament.

A day earlier, top political leadership of the country was given an in-camera briefing at the Parliament House.

Opposition parties expressed satisfaction over the briefing mainly conducted by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

An official handout issued by the National Assembly Secretariat said: “The forum unanimously expressed that they stand united against any aggression against Pakistan and will support the government and its institutions unconditionally.”

It said the participants also “expressed hope that those who want peace and stability will prevail as war is not an option but a failure of policy”.

