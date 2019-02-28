DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 28, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Samjhota Express operations suspended: FO

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated February 28, 2019

Email

A stranded Indian passenger travelling with the Samjhota Express, also called the Friendship Express, that runs between Delhi and Attari, sits at the waiting area at Lahore railway station on February 28. ─ AFP
A stranded Indian passenger travelling with the Samjhota Express, also called the Friendship Express, that runs between Delhi and Attari, sits at the waiting area at Lahore railway station on February 28. ─ AFP
Policemen stand guard at Lahore railway station on February 28. ─ AFP
Policemen stand guard at Lahore railway station on February 28. ─ AFP

In light of the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India, operations of the Samjhota Express have been suspended temporarily, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

A press statement by the Foreign Office (FO) said that the operations will resume "as soon as the security situation improves between India and Pakistan".

The Samjhota Express runs twice a week (Monday and Thursday) from Lahore to Attari via the Wagah railway station. Yesterday, the Pakistan Railways had said that the train would depart for Attari at 8am as usual.

Security arrangements across Pakistan have been tightened in light of tensions between the two neighbouring countries. Flight operations were suspended when Pakistani airspace was closed to commercial flights on Wednesday.

Tensions between the neighbouring countries escalated after an Indian aircraft violated Pakistan's airspace on Tuesday. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had "immediately scrambled" and the Indian plane went back. Yesterday, the PAF undertook strikes across the Line of Control from Pakistani airspace, following which two Indian aircrafts violated the LoC again and were shot down by the PAF.

The civil and military leadership of Pakistan has urged India to deescalate tensions while emphasising its right to respond to Indian aggression.

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

PAK INDIA TIES
App Links

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

De-escalate now

De-escalate now

Continued escalation means making a point beyond demonstration of capability.
Of and about LLF

Of and about LLF

I.A. Rehman
Quite a few issues of immediate concern to the people of Pakistan were taken up during the Lahore Literary Festival.

Editorial

February 28, 2019

Aiming for peace

A RESPONSE was pledged and retaliatory military action appears to have been taken. Once again, few facts have been...
February 28, 2019

Judicial backlog

THE judicial system in this country is principally marked by delays and lack of service delivery, with cases ...
February 28, 2019

Protecting the Kalasha

THIS week, a dinner was held in the capital to commemorate the Kalasha community’s Suri Jagek tradition being...
Updated February 27, 2019

Aiming for peace

India is enraged and unreasonable, Pakistan is aggrieved but resolute — and the world is rightly alarmed.
Updated February 27, 2019

On the brink

The world must not allow India to bring destruction to a region of one-and-a-half billion people.
February 27, 2019

Respite for refugees

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had issued instructions to the relevant authorities to allow registered...