DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 28, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Thousands stranded in Thailand, a day after Pakistan closes airspace

AFPFebruary 28, 2019

Email

Stranded passengers wait at the check-in area at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on February 28. — AFP
Stranded passengers wait at the check-in area at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on February 28. — AFP

Thousands of travellers were stranded in Bangkok on Thursday when Thai Airways cancelled all flights over Pakistan after Islamabad closed its airspace in response to soaring tensions with India.

Nearly 30 flights — the majority to and from European routes — were initially affected, the airline said, with three aircraft forced to return to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport and others cancelled or set to be re-routed.

The travel disruption spun out across the region, with Singapore Airlines' usually direct flights to Europe forced to re-fuel on Wednesday, while a flight to Frankfurt was cancelled.

Some 30 flights were initially affected. — AFP
Some 30 flights were initially affected. — AFP

The disruption follows a snowballing crisis between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India, which has raised fears of an all-out war.

Thai Airways said nearly 5,000 passengers had been caught up in the drama, as it struggled to find new routes to Europe with Iran “rejecting” a request to travel over its airspace, according to a spokesperson for the carrier.

But a few hours later China gave “permission to Thai Airways ... to bypass Pakistani airspace,” according to Pratana Patanasiri, Thai Airways Vice President, allowing Thursday night's flights to Europe to resume.

But frustration mounted Thursday at Bangkok's main airport at the sudden delays.

“We have waited here for 11 or 12 hours already,” Gerda Heinzel 55, a German tourist flying back to Munich after a holiday in Phuket.

“We have not been given anything to eat, anywhere to stay. There are no German-speaking staff to help us."

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

PAK INDIA TIES
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

De-escalate now

De-escalate now

Continued escalation means making a point beyond demonstration of capability.
Of and about LLF

Of and about LLF

I.A. Rehman
Quite a few issues of immediate concern to the people of Pakistan were taken up during the Lahore Literary Festival.

Editorial

February 28, 2019

Aiming for peace

A RESPONSE was pledged and retaliatory military action appears to have been taken. Once again, few facts have been...
February 28, 2019

Judicial backlog

THE judicial system in this country is principally marked by delays and lack of service delivery, with cases ...
February 28, 2019

Protecting the Kalasha

THIS week, a dinner was held in the capital to commemorate the Kalasha community’s Suri Jagek tradition being...
Updated February 27, 2019

Aiming for peace

India is enraged and unreasonable, Pakistan is aggrieved but resolute — and the world is rightly alarmed.
Updated February 27, 2019

On the brink

The world must not allow India to bring destruction to a region of one-and-a-half billion people.
February 27, 2019

Respite for refugees

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had issued instructions to the relevant authorities to allow registered...